Zion Williamson Lawsuit: Details About The Pelicans Star's Legal Battle With Prime Sports

Zion Williamson has been involved in multiple lawsuits with his former agency during his Duke University and NBA career. The lawsuits started days after the New Orleans Pelicans star ended his contract with Prime Sports. Last week, Williamson's lawyers asked a federal judge in North Carolina to 'void' his marketing agreement with Ford as well as Prime Sports Marketing while requesting protection from 'burdensome and irrelevant' claims.

Zion Williamson lawsuit details

BREAKING: Zion Williamson files motion for judgment on the pleadings in the NC federal court action. He seeks immediate judgment in his favor declaring the agreement with Gina Ford void based on her violation of the UAAA by virtue of her pre-April 2019 meetings with his family. pic.twitter.com/N5CCFobPuH — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 20, 2020

The request from Williamson's lawyers alleged that Prime Sports Marketing were trying to get Williamson 'to engage in burdensome and irrelevant party discovery in this Court aimed at embarrassing him, his family, his former coaches, and his former school'. This request was made after Prime Sports demanded Williamson admit that he 'demanded and received gifts, money and/or other benefits from persons acting on behalf of Duke University (directly and/or indirectly) to influence you to attend Duke University to play basketball'. As per reports, the allegation made by Prime Sports has further complimented the lawsuit as it indicates a violation of NCAA rules.

Zion Williamson agent: Why did Zion Williamson end his contract with Prime Sports Marketing?

Williamson signed with Prime Sports Marketing days after declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. However, Williamson signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) the next month. As per reports, CAA is a better-known agency and Prime Sports is yet to represent an NBA player. The Athletic's legal analyst Daniel Wallach reported that Williamson's lawyers filed a federal lawsuit under the North Carolina law supposed to protect student-athletes from agents who are not certified by the state. The lawsuit filed sought to terminate Williamson's contract with the agency. Prime Sports retaliated with a lawsuit of their own, asking for compensation for all the endorsement deals they had prepared for Williamson.

This lawsuit has consequently produced 'request for admissions' regarding Williamson's time at Duke. As per reports, the lawsuit can make people question Williamson if he was an amateur, and if the North Carolina law should apply to this case as the contract was signed after he declared for the draft. However, Prime Sports could also land in trouble if it is proven that they initiated a relationship with Williamson and his family with an uncertified agent before he declared for the NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson lawsuit: Zion Williamson's legal position

Last week's filing argues that the resolution of the case could 'partially or completely obviate' Prime Sports Marketing's need for information as a part of the Florida case. Williamson's lawyers also stated that company was only filing the case so they could tarnish the Pelicans star's reputation. Reports add that if the case goes to trial, Duke University's basketball program could also face problems. This could also escalate if Williamson's amateurism is openly discussed and if witnesses are placed under oath.

(Image source: NBA.com)