ZL Vs ZGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, CBA League Live

After an impressive victory against Shenzhen Aviators in the Chinese Baseball Association (CBA) League, Zhejiang Lions will square off against Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Tuesday, October 27. Here's our ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, team news for both sides and our ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team.

ZL vs ZGB live: ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Time: 5.30 pm IST

ZL vs ZGB live: ZL vs ZGB match prediction and preview

Zhejiang Lions arrive into the game after a blistering victory against Shenzhen Aviators in the previous game. The 99-88 scorecard gives ample evidence of the Lions' dominance in the game. The Lions occupy the eighth spot in the CBA table with a 30-point difference. They have managed two victories so far, while one game against Southern Tigers ended up going against the Lions.

Zhejiang Golden Bulls, on the other hand, have made a blistering start to the campaign. Golden Bulls have managed to rack up four victories in as many games and sit second in the CBA points table. The team have a 64-point difference, eight points fewer than leaders Qingdao Eagles. Golden Bulls defeated Sichuan Blue Whales 116-106 in the previous game.

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team, squad list

Zhejiang Lions: Jinglong Li, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Zheng Liu, Jiaren Zhao, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Sun Minghui, Yujia Wu, Yuan Chenyun

Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Lei Fu, Qian Wu, Yuchen Liu, Shuaipeng Cheng, Xiaotian Lin, Yibo Wang, Bai Jie, Wenbo Lu, Liu Zeyi, Peng Ju, Xuhang Zhu, Lai Junhao, Wang Zilu, Yaoqiang Li, Dayu Zhang, Yansong Sun, Zhengxin Zhang

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team

Point guard: Shuaipeng Cheng

Shooting guard: Yibo Wang, Du Jinlun, Xiaotian Lin

Small forward: Wenbo Lu, Jinxiao Li

Power forward: Jinglong Li

Centre: Jinqiu Hu (SP)

ZL vs ZGB match prediction and top picks

Zhejiang Lions: Jinglong Li, Jinqiu Hu

Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Wenbo Lu, Shuaipeng Cheng

ZL vs ZGB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Zhejiang Golden Bulls are the clear favourites to win the game against Lions.

Note: The ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: canva.com