India’s star Table Tennis player Achantha Sharath Kamal has scripted a unique record of winning more gold medals than 56 countries at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The 40-year-old notably claimed two gold medals on the final day of the coveted quadrennial event on Monday and took India’s overall tally across 61 medals. India earned a whopping total of 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals, finishing 4th in the medal standings behind Australia, England, and Canada.

Birmingham 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal sets a unique record against 56 countries

Meanwhile, Achanta started his campaign at the Birmingham 2022 CWG campaign with the Men’s Team Table Tennis event and claimed the gold medal after defeating Singapore 3-1 in the Finals on August 2. On the final day of CWG 2022, alongside teammate Akula Sreeja, the 40-year-old veteran won the gold medal in the Mixed Doubles event, before clinching the gold in the Men’s Singles event.

While Achanta also won the silver medal with Gnanasekaran Sathiyan in the Men’s Doubles event, he scripted a unique record of winning more gold medals than 56 countries that participated in the Birmingham 2022 CWG. Out of the 72 countries that participated in the mega sporting event, only 16 countries managed to win three or more gold medals across all sporting disciplines.

A look at Achanta Sharath Kamal's celebratory career

The 40-year-old ended his CWG 2022 campaign with a total of four medals to his credit and enlisted his names among the sporting greats of the nation. Born on July 12, 1982, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Achanta was introduced to the sport of Table Tennis at the age of four by his father. The first big breakthrough of his career came in 2002 after he received a national call-up for the 16-member probable's training camp ahead of Commonwealth Games 2002.

Despite not getting selected for the main squad, 20-year-old Achanta continued to rise up the ranks and made his World Championships debut in 2003. He then made his CWG debut in 2006 and has appeared in every edition of the tournament ever since. He won his first gold medal at CWG by winning the Men’s Singles final in 2006 and picked up his second gold in the Men’s Team event.

In the 2010 CWG in Delhi, he picked up the gold and bronze medal in the Men’s Doubles and Men’s Team events respectively. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Achanta won the gold medal in the Men’s Team, silver medal in Men’s Doubles, bronze medal in Men’s Singles, and another bronze in Mixed Doubles. His celebratory Table Tennis career for India certainly shows that Achantha Sharath Kumar is a legend of the sport.

(Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter)