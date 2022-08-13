The India women’s hockey team skipper Savita Punia spoke in an exclusive interview from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence and shed light on India’s feat of winning 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The entire Indian contingent that traveled to the UK for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, was invited by the Indian Prime Minister at his residence on Saturday. PM Modi celebrated India’s stellar show at the CWG 2022 and also addressed the contingent.

'We all just fight as a team until the last minute,' says Savita Punia

After the Prime Minister completed his address, many of India’s medal winners at the quadrennial showpiece event spoke to Republic TV and made many notable revelations. Meanwhile the CWG bronze medal-winning captain in women’s hockey, Savita Punia also spoke about India’s performance in the recently concluded event. In the interview, Savita asked about PM Modi’s appreciation for the India men’s and women’s hockey teams’ effort of reviving the sport in the country. Replying to the question, she said, “I just said about my team that we all just fight as a team until the last minute and last second. All credits goes to my coach, she always supports and motivates us”.

India women's hockey captain Savita Punia sheds light on semi-final loss to Australia

Shedding light on India’s semi-final loss to Australia, the Indian skipper added, “Definitely, semi-final match was little tough for us and after that she just said to us that we have to prove ourselves. That’s why in the last match which was do-or-die, we did our job”. Punia was then asked about how much time India will take to pick up victories against the world’s top teams like Australia and England to become the No. 1.

“I think we are on the right track. Definitely this time we will also come very soon. Because if you look at five years ago, we were not there but we are very close to them. We will do our best in future also,” she added. On her individual effort during the penalty shootout in the bronze medal match, she credited India's coach Janneke Schopman for helping her.

India's campaign in Hockey at Commonwealth Games 2022

Punia led India to a bronze medal finish in the event after defeating New Zealand in the third place match by the margin of 3-2 in the penalty shootout. The match had earlier ended in a 1-1 draw, similar to India’s semi-final loss against Australia. However, the India women’s recovered from a heartbreaking defeat in the semis and held their nerves to finish third in the podium.

This was the second gold medal triumph for the India women in Commonwealth Games, and their third medal overall. India previously won the gold medal during the 2002 CWG in Manchester, before settling for the silver medal in CWG 2006 in Melbourne. Meanwhile, the India men’s hockey team also returned with a silver medal at CWG 2022, following their loss to Australia in the men’s hockey final.