Achinta Sheuli Reflects On His Journey To CWG Glory: 'Could've Broken My Record But...'

Achinta Sheuli who is a Havildar in the Indian army was ecstatic with his Gold medal achievement in his maiden Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

India weightlifters continued to impress at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, adding two more gold medals to India's medal tally. After Mirabai Chanu's gold-medal heroics on Saturday, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday won twin gold in their respective categories, making it three gold medals so far in India's CWG 2022 campaign. Sheuli, who is a Havildar in the Indian Army, was ecstatic about his achievement in maiden Commonwealth Games. 

CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli reveals his feeling post gold-medal feat

The 20-year-old weightlifter from West Bengal lifted an overall 313kg (143kg in snatch + 170kg in clean and jerk) to win the gold medal in his category. He also created a Commonwealth Games record by lifting 143kg in the snatch event. Shedding light on his record-shattering performance, Sheuli said, "I am happy with my medal but wanted to perform better. I missed out on my second attempt due to a little blackout, but overall I am happy with my performance."

Achinta held the national record of 316kg, lifting 143kg in snatch and 173kg in clean and jerk events. However, he failed to match his own record and ended up lifting a total weight of 313kg at the Commonwealth Games. He said, "I believed that I could have broken my record but we were playing it safe during snatch because we had competition from the Malaysian athlete."

Having gone through lot of struggles to achieve the medal, the weightlifter not only dedicated the medal to his family members and coaches but also hoped that he would bring more medals in future. Talking about his plans, Sheuli said, "I am happy to have won the medal after a lot of struggles and will be aiming for more medals in the future to keep my family happy. I am dedicating medal to my all coaches who helped me in my training as well as my brother."

CWG 2022 India: Achinta Sheuli wins gold

Speaking of  Achinta Sheuli's performance on Sunday, the Indian lifter comfortably lifted 137kg in his first snatch attempt, followed by 140kg in the second and 143kg in the third, handing him a 5kg lead over the rest of the opponents. After gaining the top spot, Achinta started the clean & jerk category by successfully lifting 166kg in his first attempt, which placed him in the gold-medal position. However, the weightlifter failed to pull off 170kg in his second attempt, thereby giving Malaysia's Erry Hidayat the opportunity to make a comeback but he fumbled in his attempt. Achinta nailed the 170kg lift in his last attempt, bringing India its third gold  in CWG 2022.

