After 3 Golds At CWG 2022, Veteran Sharath Kamal Sets Sights On 2024 Olympic Medal

40-year-old veteran Indian paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta shifted his focus to the 2024 Olympics after bagging four medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022, including three gold.

Sharath Kamal began his CWG 2022 campaign by leading the men's team to the gold medal before partnering with Gnanasekaran Sathiyan to win a silver in the men's doubles. In the last two days of CWG 2022, he also won a mixed doubles gold with his partner Sreeja Akula and a men's singles gold to cap off a brilliant tournament.

Sharath Kamal targets Olympic gold after CWG 2022 heroics

After his CWG 2022 heroics, Sharath Kamal Achanta told ANI, "The whole tournament has been fantastic. This singles gold has been quite tough. I'm happy that I won gold despite my body ache. Next, I will try to win a medal in the 2024 Olympics."

Shortly after speaking to ANI, Sharath Kamal also took to social media and put up several posts to express his gratitude and happiness on finishing his best Commonwealth Games campaign.

Filled with gratitude and happiness on another Commonwealth Games, and also my best one. Having won a Gold Medal in the team event, followed it with a Silver Medal in the Men's Doubles, Gold Medal in the Mixed Doubles and finally a Gold Medal in the Singles. pic.twitter.com/Gf6qDyU3LN — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 8, 2022

In another tweet, the 40-year-old spoke of his age as he wrote, "The old adage that age is just a number hasn't been any truer. The rich experience and the ability to handle pressure well, and all the experience gathered over my career have helped me achieve this feat."

Sharath Kamal then went on to thank his family and loved ones by adding, "I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters who have shown such faith in me and showered me with their love, blessings and wishes. Thank you to my team for being here with me, running things smoothly despite the time constraints and stress."

He then concluded his remarks by expressing his pride in being an Indian and giving tribute to the nation ahead of India's 75th independence day. "This one's for the country," said Sharath Kamal Achanta. "A tribute to our mighty nation in all its golden glory, a true celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav! Jai Hind!"