Amit Panghal On CWG 2022 Gold: 'Got Goosebumps But Now Want To Win Olympic Gold'

After winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, Indian boxer Amit Panghal expressed his delight in achieving this feat, and also revealed his desire to replicate a similar level of performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indian boxer defeated England's Kiaran Macdonald by an unanimous decision in the final of the 48-51 kg (flyweight) category at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Amit has his sights set on 2024 Olympics post-CWG gold

After winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, Amit Panghal told ANI, "I was getting goosebumps as the National Anthem played. I would like to feel like this again and would do anything for it. I would try my best to win a gold for the country in the Olympics too."

A look at Amit Panghal's path to CWG glory

Indian boxer Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of the 48-51 kg (flyweight) category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. Panghal was extremely dominant in the match as he won it by 5-0.

Panghal made a great start from the very first round. Even though his English opponent was always in contention, the Indian was the better boxer as the judges decided in favour of Panghal, giving him 10 points in the first round. Meanwhile, Macdonald got nine.

In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact. Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian's prowess and hence lost in the second round as well. The pattern of Panghal's dominance continued in the final round as well as he kept scoring points effortlessly. Once again, all judges decided in his favour. This helped him seal the match and add another medal to his country's tally.

(Inputs from ANI)