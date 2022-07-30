Anahat Singh, India's 14-yr-old Squash Player At CWG 2022, Gets A Hug From Opponent: Watch

The youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, 14-year-old Anahat Singh found herself in the centre of all talks in the Indian sporting circle on Saturday. Anahat made a sensational debut at the CWG with a thumping 3-0 win over Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Round of 64 in the women’s singles squash event on Friday night. Anahat won the match with scores of 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 and also made headlines by receiving a hug from the opponent.

In a video currently going viral on social media, the 14-year-old can be seen receiving a warm hug from Jada after the match concluded. With the win, Anahat marked the beginning of her campaign at the Birmingham CWG 2022 and advanced into the Round of 32. Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Team India/Indian Olympic Association (IOA) put out a tweet during Anahat’s match and mentioned that she received much applause from the crowd during her match.

Watch Anahat Singh receiving a hug from Jada Ross:

Reactions to Anahat Singh's major win-

“When your family hollers the loudest, you can't help but watch them go on and on (until they stop). Anahat Singh had a night to remember on her #CommonwealthGames debut,” Team India tweeted. In a second tweet, Team India congratulated the 14-year-old for her incredible performance.

“The boss baby! 14-year-old Anahat Singh, the youngest member of #TeamIndia’s #B2022 contingent, beat Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines to reach Round of 32 in the women’s singles squash event,” Team India tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also mentioned their thoughts about the incredible win by the 14-year-old, congratulating her for the same. “#Squash Update- The youngest member of the Indian Contingent for #CWG2022 14-yr old Anahat Singh wins her debut match at @birminghamcg22. Anahat defeats Jada Ross (SVG) 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-0) in the WS event and advances to the Round of 32. Keep it up Anahat!!,” SAI Media tweeted.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Anahat Singh is a 14-year-old Indian squash player who hails from Delhi and currently studies in class 9. She earned qualification for the Birmingham CWG 2022 with notable performances during the national selection trials. In her previous endeavours, she has won the girls’ U-15 title at the Asian Junior individual squash championships with an 11-7, 12-10, 11-5 win against Ena Kwong of Hong Kong. This was her maiden Asian title and also the eighth international title overall.

(Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/@OlympicKhel/Twitter)