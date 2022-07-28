Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and sent a heartwarming message to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra after the Indian was ruled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Chopra announced his withdrawal from the coveted quadrennial event in order to rehabilitate after picking up a groin injury during his World Championships silver medal-winning performance. While Chopra picked up his historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a throw of 88.13 m, Peters successfully defended his World Championship title with a throw of 90.54 m.

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on Chopra’s injury, Anderson admitted that he is sorry to know about Chopra’s withdrawal from the CWG 2022. Chopra picked up the gold medal in the javelin throw during the previous edition of the CWG at Gold Coast in 2018 and was supposed to defend his title this year. Anderson mentioned that he is sad to know Chopra will not attempt to defend the title due to his injury.

'I really hope you can recover quickly,' says Anderson Peters

“I’m so sorry to hear that my friend and rival @neeraj____chopra will not be attempting to defend his commonwealth games title because of injury,” Peters wrote in the social media post. The Grenadian further added that he hopes Chopra to recover quickly and return back to action so that they can continue competing at the highest stage. ”I really hope you can recover quickly so that we can meet and continue competing at a high level for the sport of javelin,” he added.

In conclusion of the post, Peters mentioned that he also looks forward to seeing German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter at the European championships. “ I also look forward to seeing @johannes_vetter back in action at the European championships. All the best to you guys,” Peters said. Meanwhile, on noticing the post, Chopra quickly reacted with a thank you note.

Neeraj Chopra responds to Anderson Peters' message

“Thank you so much for your wishes and support, brother .🙏 It's great to see all of us come together to take the sport of javelin to the world! I wish you the best at Birmingham and hope we can all compete together very soon,” Neeraj Chopra said. It is pertinent to mention that both Anderson and Neeraj are currently 24 years old and have been sharing the podium together at the world stage since 2016.

More about the friendship between Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters

Both athletes started their careers together, as Chopra first rose to fame by winning the gold medal at the 2016 World Under-20 championships. Peters returned with a bronze medal to his name in the same event. Cut to 2022, both athletes clashed at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, where Chopra made a national record by throwing 89.94m and earned the silver medal. Peters went on to win the gold medal with a 90.31 m throw.

(Image: World Athletics/AP)