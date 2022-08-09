Australian Swimmer Emma McKeon Scripts History, Wins More CWG 2022 Medals Than 56 Nations

Australia continued their dominance in Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) as they finished top of the medals tally once again following the dominant display from their athletes. After six days of the event, the Australian swimming contingent had won the majority of the medals bringing home a total of 65 medals which include 25 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze. Australia swimmer Emma McKeon herself had a fantastic CWG 2022 event during which she also scripted a very unique history.

Birmingham 2022: Emma McKeon sets a unique record against other 56 nations

Emma McKeon's CWG campaign saw her finish the event with one bronze, one silver, and six gold medals across various swimming events at the Commonwealth Games. McKeon's tally of medals at CWG 2022 saw her bagging more medals than other participating nations at the Commonwealth Games. Out of the 72 countries/territories that took part in the CWG 2022, only 16 won eight or more medals.

Coming to McKeon's career, the Australian female swimmer is a four-time world record holder, one current, and three former in the 4×100 metre freestyle relay. The 28-year-old has a total career haul of 11 Olympic medals following the 2020 Olympic Games which made her Australia’s most decorated Olympian. Her career included one gold medal from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and four gold medals from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Birmingham 2022 medals tally

Australia ended at the top with a total of 178 medals including 67 gold, 57 silver, and 54 bronze. They also became the first country to tally a total of 1,000 Commonwealth Games gold medals on the second last day of Birmingham 2022 CWG games. Host England finished the CWG 2022 campaign with a total of 176 medals which included 57 gold, 66 silver, and 53 bronze medals.

Canada was right behind the host finishing third on the medals table with a total tally of 92 medals which included 26 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze medals. The last two days of the Commonwealth Games saw Indian athletes winning many medals taking the tally to 61 medals after 11 days of jam-packed action. India's medal tally included 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze to finish in the fourth position. New Zealand rounds up the top five list with 49 medals which include 20 gold,12 silver and 17 bronze medals.