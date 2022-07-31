Bindyarani's Family Sets Her Next Target Post CWG 2022 Glory; 'Hope She Reaches Olympics'

After Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver medal in the women's 55kg weight category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, her family rejoiced her victory and said that they felt "extremely happy" when she won.

Speaking to ANI over her daughter's silver win at the CWG 2022, Bindyarani Devi's father Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh said, "We were both anxious and excited about her performance at CWG 2022. We prayed to God. And when she won, we all felt extremely happy."

Meanwhile, Bindyarani's mother Ibemcha Devi said that she feels happy and now wants her daughter to reach Olympics.

"Even though she missed a gold medal, she put in efforts to get second place. I'll tell her to work harder for a gold medal next time. Hope she reaches the Olympics," Ibemcha Devi, mother of weightlifter Bindyarani Devi said.

'Feels proud, she proved herself': Bindyarani's elder brother

Speaking to ANI after the historic victory of Bindyarani in the Commonwealth Games 2022, her elder brother Sorokhaibam Suraj Singh said that he feels proud of her sister.

"I feel very proud, she proved herself. She finally got a silver medal. Our family members were watching TV. While watching TV we calculated her marks and we saw she was in the medal tally. We all were happy and there were happy tears," Suraj Singh said.

PM Modi lauds Bindyarani's 'tenacity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bindyarani Devi after she became the fourth weightlifter to win a medal for India on Day 2 of the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham. In his congratulatory post on Twitter, PM Modi said that Bindyarani's accomplishment of winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is a 'manifestation of her tenacity'. Adding further, he said that her performance has made every Indian 'happy' and elated.

Notably, in the women's 55kg division, Bindyarani's first snatch attempt resulted in a successful lift of 81kg. Bindyarani successfully lifted 84kg on her second try without breaking a sweat. Her third try in the 86kg snatch was also successful.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110kg in her first attempt. However, she failed to lift the 114kg in her second attempt. She successfully lifted 116kg to win India's silver medal and fourth place overall. With her last clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg division, the Indian weightlifter made history by breaking the previous Commonwealth Games record.