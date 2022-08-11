BJP Demand Sacking Of AAP MLA Who Asked CWG Medalist Divya Kakran If She Represented Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party members Shehzad Poonawala, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Anila Singh spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Thursday morning and reacted to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s comments about Commonwealth Games 2022 medallist Divya Kakran. The 23-year-old Indian wrestler won the bronze medal in Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 68kg at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. After winning her maiden medal at the CWG, Kakran made allegations against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not offering her any kind of assistance or financial reward.

BJP demands the sacking of Saurabh Bharadwaj

While AAP reacted to the allegations by asking if she has ever applied for any of its sports schemes, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Sister the whole country is proud of you. But I don't remember that you play for Delhi. You have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh”. Meanwhile, reacting to the shocking comments by Bharadwaj, Poonawala on Thursday termed it as a disgusting incident and asked AAP to sack Bharadwaj.

“The manner in which Divya Kakran and other athletes raised the pride of our country. She has won a bronze medal in this edition, she has won multiple medals, she has been living in Delhi for 20 years, and she has won multiple laurels for Delhi. The manner in which instead of helping her, and getting her support, when she said that in 2018 and in 2022 Kejriwal did nothing to support instead for the photo-off chief spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj insults her humiliates her, ridicules her, and plays divide and rule card, says ‘Tum Delhi se nahi ho’,” Poonawala told Republic.

'She was then forced to put out her documents,' says Shehzad Poonawala

“How dare he said to this to any athlete and particularly a woman athlete who is doing so much proud for the country. She was then forced to put out her documents, imagine how insulting this would be that somebody on social media has to put out a document, a certificate saying yes indeed she represented Delhi,” he added.

Poonawala further lashed out at AAP and pointed out that when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is reminded of the broken promises, Bharadwaj is insulting a woman athlete who is a national pride on an auspicious day like Raksha Bandhan. “I request Arvind Kejriwal to immediately sack Mr Bharadwaj. He must act on Mr Bharadwaj or this will be seen that this is sponsored by Arvind Kejriwal as a vendetta against Divya,” he added. Meanwhile, Poonawala's fellow BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Anila Singh also spoke to Republic and demanded the sacking of Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Shehzad Poonawala's tweet-

“It is beyond disgusting that a player who raises the honour of the country has to give evidence to prove herself! Instead of helping @DivyaWrestler - the chief spokesperson of AAP Saurabh kept ridiculing her! This is how AAP lies & takes credit but in reality, insults our youth,” the BJP spokesperson said. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Poonawala called out the AAP MLA and asked for his resignation.

More about Divya Kakran's allegations about the Aam Aadmi Party

BJP’s comments on the matter came a few days after Divya shared pictures of the certificate as evidence to prove that she represented Delhi between from 2011 to 2017. “ I played for Delhi from 2011 to 2017, here’s the certificate. If you still don’t believe this, I can share certificates of the 17 gold medals I have for Delhi”.

Meanwhile, earlier on August 6, after clinching the bronze medal at CWG 2022, “Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi for congratulating me on the medal, I have a request to you that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and am practising my sport wrestling, but till now I have received any reward from the state government. No amount was given alongside no help. I request you so much that the way you honour other players who play from any other state through Delhi, I should also be honoured in the same way.”.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)

