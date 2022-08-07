Boxers Nitu Ghanghas & Amit Panghal Win Gold Each As India's CWG 2022 Tally Rises To 43

Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal on Sunday won two gold medals in boxing for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. While Nitu clinched the top honours in the Women's Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight), Amit won gold in the Men's Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) event.

Both Nitu and Amit won their bouts by 5-0 to win the gold medals. They defeated England's Demie-Jade Resztan and Kiaran Macdonald, respectively.

Nitu had stormed into the final of the Women's Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) after defeating Canada's Priyanka Dhillon. Earlier, she beat Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in her quarterfinal match to advance to the semis.

Amit, on the other hand, had defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba 5-0 to enter the final of the Men's Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) event. He beat Scotland's Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarterfinal game and defeated Vanuatu's Namri Berri in the Round of 16.

India at CWG 2022

India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games has soared to 43, courtesy of the two wins secured by Ghanghas and Panghal. India have won the most number of medals in weightlifting and wrestling events.

More updates to follow...

Image: Media_SAI/Twitter