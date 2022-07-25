'CM Sarma Looking Into Lovlina's Harassment Charges Seriously': Assam Olympic Association

Following the shocking allegations of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain, on July 25 about her coaches being harassed ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the General Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association has highlighted that the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is looking into the matter seriously.

The 24-year-old Indian boxer had earlier accused authorities of harassing her mentally, by explaining how one of her coaches was denied entry into the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham, while another was sent back to India.

Assam CM looking into Lovlina Borgohain's serious allegations

In an interview with ANI, General Secretary of Assam Olympic Association, Lakhya Konwar, said, "Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also looking after this matter. Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is taking up this issue with the Commonwealth Federation too, so I hope this issue will be sorted out soon."

Konwar added, "We just learnt that Lovlina Borgohain has tweeted regarding her coach not being added to the national boxing team of Commonwealth Games. Regarding this, I have spoken to the Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India. He told me that her (coach) name was never there on the list. So there are certain protocols (regarding) the total capacity of the team. Only 33% can be allowed for support staff and coaches as we all know."

The General Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association concluded his comments by stating that he hopes a solution can be reached soon, as the matter is being taken seriously. "I have learned from the Boxing Federation of India that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is taking up the issue and Commonwealth Federation too. So I hope there will be a solution because at this time Lovlina's bout is very near in CWG. This matter should be sorted out soon so she can win a medal," concluded Konwar.

Lovlina is set to be in action on July 30th in the Women’s Boxing 70kg category.

Image: ANI, PTI