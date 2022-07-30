Commonwealth Games 2022: Check India's Schedule On Day 2; Mirabai Chanu To Gun For Gold

The opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed India having mixed results. Day 1 of the action saw the men's and women's table tennis teams breezed past the opening round with identical 3-0 margins. Indian women's cricket team lost their first match to Australia by three wickets in a nail-biting Group A encounter. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj made it to the finals of the backstroke even, while Shiva Thapa crushed Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the 63.5 kg boxing event. The badminton team started their CWG journey by hammering Pakistan 5-0 in badminton, while the women's hockey team cruised past Ghana with a five-star performance. In squash, Abhay Singh and 14-year old Anahat Singh won their opening matches of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Day 2 of the event will see Lovlina Borgohain going up against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light-middleweight bout, while the India women's hockey team face Wales in their second match. Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be eyeing gold in the women's 49 kg category. In squash, Sourav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa will be in action in the men's and women's rounds of 32. The Badminton contingent will be in action when they take on Sri Lanka in the mixed team event in Group A before facing Australia later in the evening. Here is the entire list of events featuring Indians for Day 2 of CWG 2022.

CWG 2022: India's full schedule on Day 2

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final and individual qualification:

Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9:00 pm)

Athletics

Men's marathon final:

Nitendra Singh Rawat (1:30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team Group A:

India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)

India vs Australia (11:30 pm)

Boxing

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32:

Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5:00 pm)

66-70kg (light-middleweight) round of 16:

Lovlina Borgohain (12:00am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16:

Sanjeet (1:00 am on Sunday)

Cycling

Women sprint qualifying:

Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02:30 pm- 6:15 pm)

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying:

Meenakshi (2:30 pm -6:15 pm)

Men's Keirin first round:

Esow Alben (8:30 pm-11.30 pm)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying:

Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar (2:30 pm-6:15 pm)

Hockey

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Lawn Bowls

Men's Triple:

India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)

Women's Singles:

Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): (1 pm-6.15 pm)

Men's Pair:

India vs Cook Islands (7:30 pm to 12.45 am on Sunday)

Women's Four:

India vs Canada (7:30 pm to 12.45 am on Sunday).

Squash

Men's singles round of 32:

Ramit Tandon (5:00 pm)

Sourav Ghosal (6:15 pm):

Women's singles round of 32:

Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5:45 pm)

Joshna Chinappa (5:45 pm)

Swimming

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3:

Kushagra Rawat (3:06 pm)

Men's 100m backstroke final:

Srihari Nataraj (1:35 am on Sunday)

Table Tennis

Women's Group 2:

India vs Guyana (2:00 pm)

Men's Group 3:

India vs Northern Ireland (4:30 pm)

Weightlifting

Sanket Mahadev Sargar in Men's 55kh category (1:30 PM onwards)

Gururaja in men's 61kg category

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg category (8:00 PM onwards)