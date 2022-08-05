Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Para-powerlifter Sudhir Wins Gold, Smashes Games Record

India added yet another gold to their medals tally at Commonwealth Games 2022 with para powerlifter Sudhir winning the men's heavyweight category final. It was India’s first-ever para-powerlifting gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. By winning the gold the 27-year-old opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing Birmingham Games.

CWG 2022: Sudhir wins historic gold in powerlifting

Sudhir, a 2018 Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before attempting 212kg in his second attempt. He managed to lift his second attempt and gather 134.5 points breaking the Games record. In his third lift, Sudhir attempted to lift 217kg, however, he could not do it but that did not affect the result. Ikechukwu Christian of Nigeria won the silver medal with 133.6 points, while Scotland’s Micky Yule bagged the bronze, scoring 130.9 points.

Commonwealth Games 2022: How did other para powerlifters perform?

Earlier Indian para powerlifters had a disappointing start to the day with Manpreet Kaur and Sakina Khatun failing to secure a podium finish in the women's lightweight division of CWG 2022. Manpreet started with a successful lift of 87kg, scoring 88.6 points in her first attempt and in the second attempt, lifted 88kg, securing scoring 89.6 points. In the last attempt, however, she failed to lift 90kg and eventually finished 4th.

Sakina on the other hand failed to lift 90kg in her first attempt but recovered with a lift of 90kg in her second attempt, scoring 87.5 points, finishing a place below Manpreet at fifth. In the men's lightweight final, Paramjeet Singh Kumar ended at the bottom of the table after he was unsuccessful in all three of his attempt to lift 165kg.