Commonwealth Games 2022: Nine-time Medalist Sharath Kamal Eyes Podium Finish At Fifth CWG

India's Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal is all set to compete in his fifth Commonwealth Games and in his recent interview, the veteran revealed that he has a special bonding with the event. Kamal won four Commonwealth Games gold medals and will be eyeing his fifth crown in Birmingham. The Indian team is currently in England where they are practising for the challenges at Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal on his bonding with the event

Sharath Kamal is arguably the best Indian table tennis player in history and speaking to ANI ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 he said, “In 2006 when I won a medal for the first time, people started to know me. I have a special bonding with Commonwealth Games. I have won medals every time I have played at this event and hope I will be able to do so this time as well and make my country proud,”.

Talking about the competition at this year's CWG, Kamal said that the team will be hoping to go back to India with medals. He said, “I have been around for a long time. The competition is really good. We have good players in Canada, there is England, Nigeria and Singapore. I hope we will be going back with medals,”

Sharath Kamal's CWG performance to date

Sharath Kamal's maiden gold came back at the 2004 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships which was followed by a historic singles gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and another gold in the men’s team event. Sharath Kamal went on to win two more Commonwealth Games gold medals in 2010 - in the men’s team and men’s doubles. He failed to win medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but came back strongly by winning gold, silver and two bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

India's table tennis team for Commonwealth Games 2022

India's men's team for Commonwealth Games 2022 will have experienced Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty. On the other hand, the women's team will be led by Manika Batra and will also have Reeth Rishya, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale.