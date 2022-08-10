Commonwealth Games 2022: Renuka Thakur Jumps 10 Places To Attain Career-best T20I Ranking

The Indian women's cricket team created history a couple of days back by winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost to Australia by 9 runs in the gold medal match which was just their second loss in the entire tournament. They had lost the opening match of the tournament to the same opponent.

ICC T20I Rankings: Renuka Thakur enters top 20

India's run to the final can be credited to pacer Renuka Thakur who finished as India's leading wicket-taker at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Renuka Thakur's CWG 2022 campaign saw her finish with 11 wickets in the event which also included two four-wicket hauls. The recent performance at Commonwealth Games saw Renuka jump 10 places and enter the top 20 for the first time. The pacer achieved a career-best ranking of 18 in the latest T20I rankings. Jemimah gained also had a good tournament courtesy of which she jumped seven spots and returned to the top 10 batters list. Jemimah is now 10th in the latest ranking.

CWG 2022 final: India vs Australia match highlights

The CWG 2022 final saw Australia winning the toss and deciding to bat first. Renuka Singh gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Alyssa Healy's leg before. However, Beth Mooney (61 off 41)and skipper Meg Lanning (36 off 26) brought their experience into play and put up a 78-run stand for the second wicket. The momentum shifted in India's favour following a close run out of Lanning and two fine catches from Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

Deepti Sharma's one-handed stunning saw well-set Mooney walking back to the pavilion while Radha Yadav took a low diving catch at backward point to dismiss Tahlia McGrath. India fought back in the last five overs taking five wickets for 35 runs and stopping Australia at 161/8. Renuka ended with tidy figures of 2 for 25 in four overs Sneh Rana (2/38) was the most expensive bowler.

India chasing 162 runs for a win lost Smrti Mandhana early. However, a 96-run stand between skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 33) kept India in the match but Rodrigues' dismissal triggered the collapse. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 65 off 43 balls India saw a major batting collapse losing the last eight wickets for 32 runs and falling short of the target by 99 runs.