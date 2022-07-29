Last Updated:

Commonwealth Games 2022: Shiva Thapa Notches 5-0 Win, Moves To Pre-quarters

Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa began his Commonwealth Games campaign on a rousing note by defeating Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5kg category, here on Friday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Shiva Thapa

Image: PTI


Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa began his Commonwealth Games campaign on a rousing note by defeating Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5kg category, here on Friday.

The 28-year-old Thapa hardly broke a sweat as he registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Baloch to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the light welter weight.

Thapa, five-time Asian Championship medallist, was technically far superior to Baloch and landed a flurry of sharp punches on his opponent.

The former world championship bronze medallist also defended well as he danced around the ring with ease. At one point, Baloch lunged forward to punch the Indian but Thapa effortlessly moved out of the way as the Pakistan boxer fell on the canvas.

READ | CWG: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes for Indian athletes & women's cricket team
READ | CWG 2022: Indian men blank Barbados in TT, women crush South Africa
READ | CWG 2022: Srihari Nataraj moves to semis, Sajan and Kushagra crash out
READ | Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, India's Chef de Mission not pleased

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT