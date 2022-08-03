Commonwealth Games: All Athletes Who Could Win Medals For India On Day 6 Of CWG 2022

India failed to improve upon standing in the CWG 2022 medals tally despite bagging two gold and two silver on Day 5. India currently stands at sixth position with 13 medals at Commonwealth Games 2022. After five days of competition, India has five gold, five silver and three bronze medals. India will look to increase their medal tally on Day 6 of the Birmingham 2022 games. Let’s look at probable medal prospects on Day 6 of the Birmingham CWG 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's medal prospects

The Indian weightlifting team is already having a fantastic Commonwealth Games having secured seven medals so far. The Day 6 of CWG 2022 will see three weightlifters in action with Purnima Pandey taking part in Women’s 87+kg category weightlifting and Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh competing in Men’s 109kg category Finals

Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg finals

The Indian weightlifter qualified for the Commonwealth Games after clinching gold in the women’s 87+kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent in 2021. She lifted 229kg to stand on top of the podium. She will be looking to better the mark in order to stand on the podium.

Lovepreet Singh: Men’s 109kg category Finals

Lovepreet Singh qualified for CWG 2022 after winning a silver medal in the men’s 109kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent in 2021. He will be aiming to finish on the podium at CWG 2022.

Gurdeep Singh: Men’s 109+kg category Finals

Besides Lovepreet Singh India's Gurdeep Singh will also be competing in the same event. The young weightlifter has won gold in the 105kg weight class at the national championships. Gurdeep will be coming into CWG 2022 having lifted a total weight of 388kg at the World Championships in Anaheim. He will be hoping to do well. Manpreet Kaur on the other hand qualified for the women's shot put final after securing 16.75 metres in the 3rd attempt. She finished 4th in her Qualifying Group and 7th overall in the event.

Athletics

Tejaswin Shankar (Men's High Jump) and Manpreet Kaur (Shotput)

Tejaswin finished sixth in the men's high jump event at Gold Coast and will look to better that at Birmingham Games. He faced administrative hurdles before Commonwealth Games 2022 due to which his travel to England was delayed. However, Shankar got a last-minute clearance from the authorities and reached Birmingham just a couple of days back before his event.

Squash

Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal had a good CWG 2022 outing as he reached the semi-final of the event. However, he failed to get past the semi-final and will now be competing for the Bronze medal.

Aquatics

Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page will be competing in the men's 1500m freestyle swimming event.

Para athletes who will be competing for medals at Birmingham 2022 games

Men's discus throw F42 -44/61-64

Aneesh Kumar

Devendra Gehlot

Devender Kumar