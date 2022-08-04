Commonwealth Games: All Athletes Who Could Win Medals For India On Day 7 Of CWG 2022

Indian athletes continue to impress in the CWG 2022 games as they added four more medals to the medals tally after the end of Day 6. India currently stands at seventh position in Birmingham Games with five gold, six silver and five bronze medals taking the tally to 18 medals so far. Tejaswin Shankar created history by winning India's first-ever medal in the high jump during Commonwealth Games 2022. Saurav Ghosal also won bronze in the squash event on Wednesday the first for any Indian in the racket sport. Entering Day 7 India will look to increase their medal tally on Day 7 of the Birmingham 2022 games with a couple of medal events taking place. Let’s look at probable medal prospects on Day 7 of the Birmingham CWG 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes who can win a medal on Day 7

Men’s Long Jump finals

Murali Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar breached the automatic qualification mark of 8m, with an opening round effort of 8.05m in Group A. Sreeshankar has recently finished seventh in World Championships in Eugene, USA and will be India's best prospect of winning the medal.

Muhammad Anees Yahiya

Muhammed Anees Yahiya finished third in Group B qualification with his best jump of 7.68m. He has a season’s and personal best of 8.15m and would look to surprise everyone as he goes against best athletes during the final

Para powerlifting

Sakeena Khatun

Khatun will be eager to change the colour of her medal in the women’s lightweight up to 61 kg. She had won a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Games making her the only Indian woman para-athlete to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Manpreet Kaur

Manpreet Kaur will be taking part in the women's lightweight para powerlifting event in CWG 2022. She took bronze at the Asia-Oceania Open Championships 2022 in South Korea and will be looking for a podium finish in Birmingham as well.

Parmjeet Singh

Parmjeet Kumar became the first Indian to win a medal in Para powerlifting at the World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. He will be aiming for yet another gold medal when he takes part in the Men's lightweight category event in the CWG 2022 games.