Commonwealth Games: All Athletes Who Could Win Medals For India On Day 8 Of CWG 2022

Indian athletes continue to add more medals to the nation's tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 games with Murali Sreeshankar and para powerlifter Sudhir being the latest contributors after the end of Day 7. India currently stands at seventh position in Birmingham Games with six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals taking the tally to 20 medals so far. Murali Sreeshankar created history by winning India's first-ever medal in the long jump event at Commonwealth Games. Para-powerlifter Sudhir bagged India first ever gold in the event. India will look to increase their medal tally on Day 8 of the Birmingham 2022 games with wrestlers looking to win medals. Let’s look at probable medal prospects on Day 8 of the Birmingham CWG 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Team India athletes who can win a medal on Day 8

Wrestling

Men’s Freestyle – 65KG, 86KG, and 125KG

After the success of weightlifters, India's wrestling contingent will look to add more medals to the country's tally when some of the wrestlers take the mat on Saturday. Bajrang Punia will be India's biggest hope in the men’s 65kh freestyle event since he is the defending champion. We can expect gold from the Olympic bronze medalist on Friday.

Deepak Punia will be another medal prospect competing in the men’s 86kg freestyle category. Punia lost an Olympic medal by a whisker at Tokyo 2020. However, he will look to put the disappointment behind him and focus on securing a medal for India at CWG 2022.

Mohit Grewal will be competing in the men’s freestyle 125kg category. Grewal won several medals in the junior wrestling events and won bronze in the 2018 Junior Asian Championships. He will be looking at a podium finish in the Birmingham games.

Women’s Freestyle – 57KG, 62KG, and 68KG

Olympic Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik will be in action when she takes the mat in the women’s freestyle 62kg category on Friday. Sakshi recently won gold at the UWW Ranking series in Kazakhstan and will be determined to end up on the podium at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Wrestler Anshu Malik will be wrestling in the women’s freestyle 57KG category. Ahead of CWG 2022, Malik won the silver medal in the women’s at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships. Last year in January, she bagged gold in the 23rd Senior Women National Wrestling Championships. Malik will be hoping to add the CWG title to her kitty.

Divya Kakran has the Commonwealth Games experience having won bronze in the 2018 edition. She will be a force to reckon with in the women’s freestyle 68KG category. Whether Kakaran wins medal in CWG 2022 is a big question

Women's Hockey semi-final

After edging out Canada 3-2 margin in the previous match, the Indian women’s hockey team will face Australia in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The team is one step away from a medal and will be looking to upset the Australians and try and make it to the gold medal round.