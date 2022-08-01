Commonwealth Games: Athletes Who Could Win A Medal For India On Day 4 Of CWG 2022

Day 3. Team India concluded Day 3 of CWG 2022 with a total of six medals, which also included gold medals by weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli. The tally also includes silver medals by Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi, alongside the bronze medal by Gururaja Poojary.

Having said that, India is now eyeing a no. of medals on Day 4, which will feature several athletes going for podium finishes. It should be mentioned that India has earned all of their medals so far in weightlifting and also have a chance to better this tally on Monday. Here’s a look at the top medal prospects and the top matches for the Indian contingent on Day 4.

Ajay Singh - Men's 81kg final (Weightlifting)

Weightlifter Ajay Singh will fight for the gold during the men’s 81 kg category final on Monday. Ajay holds the national record for lifting a combined weight of 338kg (140+190) in Samoa in 2019. Earlier in 2018, he made headlines for his personal best Snatch effort of 148kg in Ashgabat. Ajay Singh Shekhawat earned his first podium finish in 2015 and has earned many glories so far.

He memorably won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Senior Championship in 2016 and followed it up with gold in 2019 and 2021. Ajay’s men’s 81kg final event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Monday.

Harjinder Kaur- Women’s 71kg Finals (Weightlifting)

India’s second medal prospect on Day 4 will be weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, who will go for the gold at the women’s 71kg category finals. During last year’s, Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, Kaur returned with a silver medal and was also a 2020 Khelo India University Games. In that event, she lifted 90kg in the snatch and 121kg in the clean and jerk, taking the total weight to 211kg. Harjinder’s women’s 71kg event final is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Niranjan Mukundan & Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Finals (Para-Swimming)

Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Narayan Jadhav are also medals prospects for India on Day 4, as they compete in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 finals in Para Swimming. It is notable to mention that Niranjan has won over 60 medals in his career so far and is the only para swimmer who earned the glory of winning over 50 international medals. On the other hand, Suyash is the first para swimmer from India, who registered an ‘A’ qualifying mark during the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

