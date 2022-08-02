Commonwealth Games: Indian Athletes Who Could Win Medals On Day 5 Of CWG 2022

The last three days have been really productive for Team India in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, as they have won nine medals. India is currently 6th on the medal tally list with Indian weightlifters winning the majority of the medals. Day 5 of CWG 2022 will see Indian athletes battling for more medals as the lawn bowls team look to make history. The badminton and table tennis team will also be action as they look to retain the crown when they play their respective finals on Tuesday. Here's a look at potential medal winners on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022 India athletes likely to win medal

Weightlifting

Indian weightlifters have had a terrific Commonwealth Games 2022 far winning a majority of the medals for India. Punam Yadav and Vikas Thakur will look to add medals to the tally as both the lifters will be in action on Tuesday. Punam Yadav will be competing in the women’s 76Kg category finals.

Ahead of theCommonwealth Games, Yadav had won the gold medal at the National Weightlifting Championships in Bhubaneswar. Punam has previously represented India in Commonwealth Games and went on to win medals. The 27-year-old won the Bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a total weight of 202kg (88S + 114C&J), while in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she claimed a gold medal lifting a total of 222kg (100S + 122C&J) in the 69kg division.

Vikas Thakur has previously won silver and bronze in Commonwealth games and will be eying for gold in CWG 2022. In February, this year, Thakur clinched gold in the men’s 96kg event in Singapore and qualified for Commonwealth Games. He will be hoping to repeat a similar performance in his upcoming event.

Athletics: Women’s Discuss throw final

The 39 -year old Seema Punia will be looking to win a medal on the opening day of the track and field event on Tuesday. Punia will look to add her fifth straight medal at the Commonwealth Games. Before CWG 2022, Punia had won three silver medals and a bronze in the previous four editions of the games. She will be aiming to change the colour of her medal and try to bring home the gold.

Indian women's Lawn Bowls team

The Indian lawn bowls women’s fours team scripted history on Monday by reaching the finals of the CWG 2022 following a remarkable comeback win over New Zealand. The Indian team will face South Africa in the final and will try to win the gold medal.

Badminton- Mixed Team finals

India’s mixed badminton team have had an outstanding CWG 2022 event so far and reached the finals after defeating Singapore 3-0 in the semi-finals on Monday. The star-studded Indian team hardly broke any sweat right from the start of the tournament comfortably winning all its matches. They will look to keep the momentum going and defend their title. Indian badminton mixed squad consists of Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa, B Sumeeth Reddy, P.V Sindhu, Tressa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Chirag Shetty.

Table Tennis-Men’s Final

After the women's team failed to defend their team title, the men's team are aiming to retain the crown by winning the final on Tuesday. India comfortably sailed through the league stage winning matches against Barbados, Singapore and Northern Island. The team then beat Bangladesh and Nigeria to reach the final.