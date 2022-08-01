Last Updated:

CWG 2022: 18-time National Champion Joshna Chinappa Loses In Quarters, Sunayna Wins Plate Quarter-finals

Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the women's singles event after suffering a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 18-time national champion couldn't produce his best, losing 9-11 5-11 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton.

Chinappa started on a positive note, taking a 6-3 lead but she let the advantage slip as Naughton drew parity at 6-6 and moved to 9-9 before grabbing the opening set with the required two points.

Naughton continued the momentum in the second to make it 2-0. Chinappa put up a good fight in the third, moving together till 13-13 when her rival once again stepped ahead to seal the contest.

Earlier, India's Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles.

A 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.

Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals later tonight. 

