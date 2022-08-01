CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli Wins Gold In 73kg Men's Weightlifting; India's Medal Tally Swells

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 saw a tremendous amount of success for the Indian contingent as a gold medal from Jeremy Lalrinnunga was followed up by another gold from Achinta Sheuli in the men's 73kg weightlifting category. He finished the event with a staggering total lift of 313kg (143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean & jerk). Following this monumental effort, he has helped increase India's tally in the ongoing CWG 2022 to six medals (3 gold).

Achinta Sheuli wins India's third gold at CWG 2022

Favourite to win the event, debutant Achinta Sheuli finished the event with a whopping lift of 313kg (143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean & jerk) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday. Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended up as the second-best lifter in the event. His best effort was 303kg (138kg in snatch and 165kg in clean & jerk). Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg in snatch and 163kg in clean & jerk).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section. His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best. Heading into the clean & jerk with a five kg advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily. Sheuli then faltered in his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record for the total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail. With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games, which is India's tally too.

(Inputs from PTI)