CWG 2022: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Felicitates Army Sportsperson Who Brought Home Medals

Following an outstanding display by the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande interacted with the Army personnel who brought home medals. A total of eight Indian athletes who won medals at CWG 2022 are from the Indian army.

General Pande interacts with Indian Army's medal winners

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army put up a post, stating that the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande had a video interaction with the Indian Army medal winners. Pande congratulated them for their sterling performance and for making the nation and Indian army proud. The Chief of Army Staff concluded his remarks by wishing the stars the best for their future endeavours.

Gen Manoj Pande, COAS had a video telephonic interaction with Indian Army Medal Winners in Commonwealth Games 2022. COAS lauded them for their sterling performance & making the Nation & Indian Army proud. He wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

CWG 2022: Indian Army medal winners

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Naib Subedar): Gold in Men’s 67kg weightlifting Amit Panghal (Subedar): Gold in Men's 51kg flyweight boxing Deepak Punia (Subedar): Gold in Men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling Achinta Shueli (Havildar): Gold in Men’s 73kg weightlifting Avinash Sable (Subedar): Silver in Men's 3000m steeplechase Sandeep Kumar (Subedar): Bronze in Men's 10000m race walk Deepak Nehra (Recruit Havildar): Bronze in Men's 97kg freestyle wrestling Mohammad Hussamuddin (Subedar): Bronze in Men's 57kg featherweight boxing

CWG 2022: Amit & Sheuli lead Indian Army's success

Debutant Achinta Sheuli won the gold medal in the Men’s 73kg weightlifting with a whopping lift of 313kg (143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean & jerk). It was India's third gold medal and tenth overall in weightlifting. While India was extremely dominant in weightlifting, the best contingent was yet to come in the form of wrestling.

A total of 12 wrestlers took part in CWG 2022 and all returned home with medals. When it came to wrestlers from the Indian Army, Deepak Punia was at the forefront. The 23-year-old from Haryana was utterly dominant in the Men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling category as he went on to win the gold medal by defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in the final.

Considering that two of India's most successful disciplines (shooting and archery) are not a part of CWG 2022, the contingent has put up an extremely impressive performance. They finished in fourth place by winning a total of 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze).