CWG 2022: Avinash Sable Creates History, Wins India's First-ever Medal In Steeplechase

Avinash Sable added the 28th medal to India's tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with a silver medal win in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase event.

CWG 2022

Image: PTI/Twitter/Sony Sports Network


Indian athlete Avinash Sable added the 28th medal to Team India’s tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after winning the silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase event. Sable finished the event with a timing of 8:11.20 and clinched the silver medal. This was India’s 2nd medal in Athletics on Day 9, after Priyanka Goswami won the silver medal in the women’s 10000m race walk event. 

CWG 2022: Avinash Sable wins silver medal

Congratulating Sable, SAI Media tweeted, “SILVER FOR SABLE @avinash3000m wins a silver in Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at #CommonwealthGames2022 with a Personal Best and National Record (8.11.20). Congratulations Avinash. India is very proud of you”.

At the same time, the Team India/Indian Olympic Association said, “What a race! Inspirations are made out of these moments. Unstoppable @avinash3000m  wins a silver for Team India , breaks the #nationalrecord and the Kenyan domination in the Men’s 3000 M Steeplechase. #EkIndiaTeamIndia #weareteamindia @birminghamcg2022”.

