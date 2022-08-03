CWG 2022, India's Day 6 Schedule: Tejaswin Shankar On Athletics Gold Hunt, Boxers In Focus

The fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) witnessed the India contingent adding two more gold medals to their tally. The women's lawn bowls team clinched a historic gold medal by beating South Africa in the final while the men's table tennis team beat Singapore to retain the crown. The badminton mixed doubles team, however, failed to defend the title after losing to Malaysia in the final while Vikas Thakur won the silver medal in weightlifting.

Day 6 of the Birmingham Games will see India getting a chance to increase their medal tally as athletes will be competing for medals across boxing, weightlifting, squash and athletics events. Lovpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh will be competing in men's 109kg category in weightlifting while Purnima Pandey will present her challenge in women's 87kg. Indian boxers Nikhat Zahreen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hussam Uddin Mohammed will be in action on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and will be hoping to advance to the next round.

After crushing Pakistan in the previous match, India's women's cricket will look to beat Barbados in the day-night encounter and qualify for the final four at the CWG 2022. In hockey, both men and women will face Canada and will look to make amends for their previous slip-ups. In athletics, Manpreet Kaur will be in action in the shot put final, while Tejaswin Shankar will be competing for a medal in the high jump final. After the semi-final exit, Saurav Ghosal has a chance to salvage some pride by winning bronze in Birmingham Games. Check out CWG 2022 India Schedule below:

India's Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule on Day 6

Athletics

Women's Shot Put final

Manpreet Kaur (Time: 12:35 am on Thursday)

Men's high jump final

Tejaswin Shankar (Time:11.30 pm IST)

Boxing

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals

Nitu Ganghas (Time: 4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) quarterfinals

Nikhat Zahreen (Time: 11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light-middleweight) quarter-finals

Lovlina Borgohain (Time: 12:45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals

Hussam Uddin Mohammed (Time: 5:45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) quarter-finals

Ashish Kumar (Time: 2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket

Women's T20 India versus Barbados (Time: 10:30 PM)

Hockey

Women's Pool A

India versus Canada (Time: 3.30 PM)

Men's Pool B

India versus Canada (Time: 6.30 PM)

Judo

Women's 78kg quarter-finals

Tulika Mann (Time: 2:30 PM onwards

Men's 100kg Round of 16

Deepak Deswal (Time: 2:30 PM onwards)

Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles

Mridul Borgohain (Time: 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM)

Women's Pair

India versus Niue (Time: 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM)

Men's Four

India vs Cook Islands (Time: 7.30 PM)

India vs England (Time: 10:30 PM)

Women's Triple

India versus Niue (Time: 7:30 PM)

Squash

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

India vs Sri Lanka (Time: 3:30 PM)

Women's Singles - Plate Final

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat (Time: 2:30 PM

Men's singles(Bronze medal)

Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop (Time: 9:30 PM)

Para Table Tennis

Women's Singles 3-5

Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Time: 3:10 PM)

Women's Singles 3-5

Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Time: 3:10 PM)

Women's Singles 6-10

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Time: 3:10 PM)

Men's Singles 3-5

Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Time: 4:55 PM)

Women's Singles 6-10

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (Time: 9:40 PM)

Women's Singles 3-5

Bhavina Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Time: 10:15 PM)

Women's Singles 3-5

Sonalben Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Time: 10:15 PM)

Men's Singles 3-5

Raj Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Time: 12 AM, Thursday)

Weightlifting

Men's 109 kg

Lovpreet Singh (Time: 2:00 PM)

Women's 87kg

Purnima Pandey (Time: 6:30 PM)

Men's 109kg

Gurdeep Singh (Time: 11:00 PM)