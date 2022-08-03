CWG 2022, India's Day 6 Schedule: Tejaswin Shankar On Athletics Gold Hunt, Boxers In Focus

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) witnessed the India contingent adding two more gold medals to their tally. The women's lawn bowls team clinched a historic gold medal by beating South Africa in the final while the men's table tennis team beat Singapore to retain the crown. The badminton mixed doubles team, however, failed to defend the title after losing to Malaysia in the final while Vikas Thakur won the silver medal in weightlifting.
Day 6 of the Birmingham Games will see India getting a chance to increase their medal tally as athletes will be competing for medals across boxing, weightlifting, squash and athletics events. Lovpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh will be competing in men's 109kg category in weightlifting while Purnima Pandey will present her challenge in women's 87kg. Indian boxers Nikhat Zahreen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hussam Uddin Mohammed will be in action on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and will be hoping to advance to the next round.
After crushing Pakistan in the previous match, India's women's cricket will look to beat Barbados in the day-night encounter and qualify for the final four at the CWG 2022. In hockey, both men and women will face Canada and will look to make amends for their previous slip-ups. In athletics, Manpreet Kaur will be in action in the shot put final, while Tejaswin Shankar will be competing for a medal in the high jump final. After the semi-final exit, Saurav Ghosal has a chance to salvage some pride by winning bronze in Birmingham Games. Check out CWG 2022 India Schedule below:
Women's Shot Put final
Manpreet Kaur (Time: 12:35 am on Thursday)
Men's high jump final
Tejaswin Shankar (Time:11.30 pm IST)
Women
45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals
Nitu Ganghas (Time: 4.45 pm)
48-50 kg (light flyweight) quarterfinals
Nikhat Zahreen (Time: 11.15 PM)
66-70 kg (light-middleweight) quarter-finals
Lovlina Borgohain (Time: 12:45 am on Thursday)
Men
54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals
Hussam Uddin Mohammed (Time: 5:45 pm)
75-80 kg (light heavyweight) quarter-finals
Ashish Kumar (Time: 2.00 AM on Wednesday)
Women's T20 India versus Barbados (Time: 10:30 PM)
Women's Pool A
India versus Canada (Time: 3.30 PM)
Men's Pool B
India versus Canada (Time: 6.30 PM)
Women's 78kg quarter-finals
Tulika Mann (Time: 2:30 PM onwards
Men's 100kg Round of 16
Deepak Deswal (Time: 2:30 PM onwards)
Men's Singles
Mridul Borgohain (Time: 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM)
Women's Pair
India versus Niue (Time: 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM)
Men's Four
India vs Cook Islands (Time: 7.30 PM)
India vs England (Time: 10:30 PM)
Women's Triple
India versus Niue (Time: 7:30 PM)
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
India vs Sri Lanka (Time: 3:30 PM)
Women's Singles - Plate Final
Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat (Time: 2:30 PM
Men's singles(Bronze medal)
Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop (Time: 9:30 PM)
Women's Singles 3-5
Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Time: 3:10 PM)
Women's Singles 3-5
Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Time: 3:10 PM)
Women's Singles 6-10
Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Time: 3:10 PM)
Men's Singles 3-5
Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Time: 4:55 PM)
Women's Singles 6-10
Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (Time: 9:40 PM)
Women's Singles 3-5
Bhavina Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Time: 10:15 PM)
Women's Singles 3-5
Sonalben Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Time: 10:15 PM)
Men's Singles 3-5
Raj Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Time: 12 AM, Thursday)
Men's 109 kg
Lovpreet Singh (Time: 2:00 PM)
Women's 87kg
Purnima Pandey (Time: 6:30 PM)
Men's 109kg
Gurdeep Singh (Time: 11:00 PM)