CWG 2022: Check India's Day 7 Schedule; Sreeshankar Sets Sights On Gold, Boxers In Focus

Team India athletes continued their good run at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by adding four more medals on Wednesday. While India's rich haul of medals continued in weightlifting, Tejaswin Shankar and Saurav Ghosal won historic bronze each in high jump and squash respectively. Tulika Maan's silver was country's third medal in judo at CWG 2022. In boxing, Mohammed Husamuddin, Nitu Ghanghas and World Champion Nikhat Zareen assured themselves of medals each. It was a disappointing day for Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and boxer Ashish Kumar who bowed out in the quarter-final stage.

Day 7 of the Birmingham Games 2022 will see India looking to add more medals to their tally. The Indian duo of Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar, who will compete in the Men's Long Jump final event, will be top medal hopefuls on Day 7 . After thrashing Canada 8-0 in the previous match, India will now lock horns with Wales in the men's Pool B clash of the Birmingham Games. In the boxing event, four boxers will be in action, including Amit Panghal and Vikas Tokas, in their respective weight categories.

After winning the historic bronze on Wednesday, squash player Saurav Ghoshal will be in action again, teaming up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles round of 16. Joshna Chinappa will also participate in both mixed doubles and women's doubles round of 16 matches. Besides, table tennis and para table tennis players will also be in action on Thursday. Here's a look at India's Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule on Day 7.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule on Day 7

Athletics

Women's Hammer throw qualifying round

Sarita Singh, Manja Bala (Time: 2:30 pm)

Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2

Hima Das (Time:3:30 pm)

Men's Long Jump Final

Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar (Time: 12:12 am - Friday, August 5)

Boxing

48kg-51kg flyweight quarterfinal 2

Amit Panghal vs Lennon Muligan (Time: 4:45 pm)

57-60 kg lightweight quarterfinal 2

Jasmine Lamboria vs Troy Garton(Time: 6:15 am)

92kg super heavyweight quarterfinal 1

Sagar Ahlawat vs Keddy Evans Agnes (Time: 8:00 PM)

63.5-67kg welterweight quarterfinal 3

Rohit Tokas vs Xavier Ikinofo(Time:12:30 am - Friday, August 5)

Hockey

Men's Pool B

India vs Wales (Time: 6:30 PM)

Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles

Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davies (Time: 4:00 PM)

Squash

Women's doubles round of 32

Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh vs Srilanka (Time: 5:30 PM)

Men's doubles round of 32

Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs British Virgin (Time: 6:00 pm)

Mixed doubles round of 16

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal (Time:7:00 pm)

Mixed doubles round of 16

Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (Time: 11:00 pm)

Women's doubles round of 16

Joshna Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal (Time:12:20 am - Friday, August 5)

Table Tennis

Mixed doubles round of 64

Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison (Time: 8:30 pm onwards)

Mixed doubles round of 32

Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra (Time: 8:30 pm onwards)

Mixed doubles round of 32

Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (Time: 8:30 pm onwards)

Women's singles round of 32

Sreeja Akula/Manika Batra (Time: 8:30 pm onwards)

Men's doubles round of 32

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty (Time: 8.30 pm onwards)

Men's doubles round of 32

Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran (Time: 8:30 pm onwards)

Para Table Tennis

Women's Singles 3-5 Group 1

Bhavina Patel vs Akanisi Tulu (Time: 3:10 PM)

Women's Singles 3-5

Sonalben Patel vs Chinenye Obiora (Time: 4:20 PM)

Women's Singles 6-10

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Qian Yang (Time: 3:45 PM)

Men's Singles 3-5

Raj Alagar vs Dan Bullen (Time: 5:30 pm)