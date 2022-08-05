CWG 2022: Check India's Day 8 Schedule; Wrestlers Eye Gold, Women's Hockey In Focus

India had a historic day on Thursday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) as Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal in the men's long jump finals. It was India's second medal in the long jump in CWG history. The youngster missed the gold by a whisker after tying for first place. Indian boxers were assured of more medals with Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar, and Rohit Tokas, all progressing to the semi-finals of their respective category.

The Indian men's hockey team advanced to the Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final after beating Wales 3-1 in a must-win match, while sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semi-final. The badminton, table tennis, and squash contingent also had a good day on the court. In the badminton singles competition PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen advanced to the next round of the competition.

In table tennis, defending women's champion Manika Batra, the doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal also qualified for the next stage of the competition. In squash Dipika Pallikal Karthik and her doubles partner, Joshana Chinappa emerged victorious. In mixed doubles, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal have advanced into the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles category.

Day 8 of the Birmingham Games 2022 will see India looking to add more medals to their tally as wrestlers will take the mat. Six Indian wrestlers of the contingent will take the mat on Day 8 of the competition. In the women's section, Sakshi Malik will headline India's challenge, while in the men's category veteran wrestler Bajrang Punia will be in action Here's India's Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule on Day 8

Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule on Day 8

Athletics

Women's 100m Hurdles - Round 1 - Heat 2

JyotiYarraji (Time:02:56 PM)

Women's Long Jump - Qualifying Round - Group A

Ancy Sojan Edappilly (Time:04:10 PM)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay - Round 1 - Heat 2

India (Time:4:17 PM)

Women's 200m - Semi-Final 2

Hima Das (Time: 12:45 AM (August 6)

Badminton

Men's Singles Round of 16

Kidambi Srikanth

Women singles round of 16

PV Sindhu

Men's doubles round of 16

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles Round of 16

Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand

Hockey

Women's semi-final

India vs Australia (Time: 12:45 AM)

Lawn Bowls

Women's pairs quarterfinal

India vs England (Time: 1:00 PM)

Table tennis

Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Chung Rheann / Spicer Catherine (Time: 04:30 PM)

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Finn Luu (Australia) (Time: 05:05 PM)

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Mccreery (Northern Ireland) (Time: 05:45 PM)

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Sanil Shetty vs Derek Agrefa (Ghana) (Time: 05:45 PM)

Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Akula Sreeja / Tennison Reeth vs Elliott Lucy / Plaistow Rebecca (Scotland) (Time: 09:30 PM)

Para Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Nasiru Sule (Nigeria) vs Raj Aravindan Alagar (Time: 02:40 PM)

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (England) (Time:02:40 PM)

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) (Time:02:40 PM)

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 57 kg

Anshu VS TBD (Time:3:00PM)

Women's Freestyle 62 kg

Sakshi Malik vs Kelsey Barnes (Time:3:00 PM)

Women's Freestyle 68 kg

Divya Kakran vs TBD

Men's Freestyle 65 kg

Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Time: 3:00pm)

Men's Freestyle 86 kg

Deepak Punia VS Matthew Oxenham (Time:3:00 PM)

Men's Freestyle 125 kg

Mohit vs Alexios Kaousilidis (Time: 3:00 PM)

Squash

Men's Doubles - Round of 16

Senthilkumar Velavan / Abhay Singh vs Kempsell Douglas / Clyne Alan (Time:5:15 PM)

Mixed Doubles - Quarter-Final

Dipika Pallikal/ Saurav Ghosal vs Rachael Grinham

/ Zac Alexander (Time:12:00 AM August 6)

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Final

Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Maschan Yiwen/Ampandi Ainaa (Time: 10:30 PM)