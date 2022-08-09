Last Updated:

CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony: Birmingham Fetes CWG Athletes With Music & Spectacle; See Pics

It was a carnioval like atmosphere at Alexander Stadium as a dazzling CWG 2022 closing ceremony brought the curtains down to this years edition of CWG games

Written By
Suraj Alva
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen
1/7
PTI

India's veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen were India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony.

CWG 2022 Closing ceremony
2/7
Image: AP

Athletes from the participating nation take part in the parade during the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

CWG 2022 Closing ceremony
3/7
Image: AP

Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

CWG 2022 Closing ceremony
4/7
Image: AP

Fans present inside the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham witnessed Punjabi fold dance also known as bhangra performed by artists.

CWG 2022 Closing ceremony
5/7
Image: AP

Athletes from nations which competed in the Commonwealth Games 2022 gather around to witness the closing ceremony of the games. 

CWG 2022 Closing ceremony
6/7
Image: AP

The flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games

CWG 2022 Closing ceremony
7/7
Image: AP

Fireworks at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham go off during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com