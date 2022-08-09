CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony: Birmingham Fetes CWG Athletes With Music & Spectacle; See Pics

Quick links:
India's veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen were India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony.
Athletes from the participating nation take part in the parade during the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
Fans present inside the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham witnessed Punjabi fold dance also known as bhangra performed by artists.
Athletes from nations which competed in the Commonwealth Games 2022 gather around to witness the closing ceremony of the games.
The flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games