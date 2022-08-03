Last Updated:

CWG 2022, Day 6 Live Updates: Lovepreet Singh Clears 3rd Attempt, India Wins In Lawn Bowls

CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 6: Get the score updates, medal alerts and highlights of Day 6 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Written By
Digital Desk
CWG 2022

Image: ANI/SAI Media/ Twitter

pointer
15:12 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Lovepreet Singh set for clean and jerk event

Lovepreet Singh to go with 185kg in clean and jerk first attempt

pointer
15:06 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022: India Women's team win pairs event in lawn bowls

Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia beat Niue 23 - 6 in the Women's pairs event Round 2

pointer
15:01 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Lovepreet Singh in 3rd place

Lovepreet Singh clears 163kg in his final attempt and takes 3rd position after the snatch event

pointer
15:01 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Lovepreet Singh clears 2nd attempt

Lovepreet Singh clears 2nd attempt of 161kg in snatch event sets the weight of 163kg for his final attempt 

pointer
14:50 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Lovepreet Singh clears 1st attempt

Lovepreet Singh clears 1st attempt of 157kg in snatch event and will next go for 161kg in his second attempt 

pointer
14:37 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Mridul Borgohain wins in lawn bowls

Mridul Borgohain defeated Chris Locke of Folkland Islands 21-5 in the men's singles round 2 game

 

pointer
14:26 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Lovepreet Singh increase first attempt weight in snatch

India's Lovepreet Singh has listed 157kg as his first attempt in the snatch event and 185 kg in Clean and jerk 

pointer
14:22 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Lovepreet Singh registers first attempt at 145kg

India's Lovepreet Singh has listed 145kg as his first attempt in the snatch event and 185kg in the clean and jerk event.

pointer
14:18 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India extend lead in lawn bowls event

India's Mridul Borgohain extends his lead over Chris Locke of Folkland Islands 16-4 after 11 end in men's singles round 2 game
In the team event, Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia leads Niue 16-4 after 11 end in the Women's pairs event
 

pointer
14:12 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Lovepreet Singh in action soon

India's Lovepreet Singh will be competing in Men's 109kg event which will get underway soon.

pointer
14:09 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022: India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana praises silver medalist Sanket Sargar

 

pointer
14:07 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022: Relieve India's historic gold-medal winning moment in women's fours lawn bowls

Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Tirkey who took part in the women's fours lawn bowls clinched the gold medal for India in the vent after defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final. This was India's maiden medal in the sport of lawn bowls. Catch the winning moment!

 

 

pointer
13:59 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Time for selfie

 

pointer
13:43 IST, August 3rd 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India lead in lawn bowls event

India's Mridul Borgohain leads Chris Locke of Folkland Islands 15-1 after 8 end in men's singles round 2 game
In the team event, India leads Niue 7-4 after 7 end in the Women's pairs event
 

pointer
13:39 IST, August 3rd 2022
A look at top medal contenders for India on Day 6:

Weightlifting

Purnima Pandey, Lovepreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh

Athletics

Tejaswin Shankar and Manpreet Kaur

Squash

Saurav Ghosal 

Aquatics

Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page

Para athletics

Aneesh Kumar, Devendra Gehlot, Devender Kumar

pointer
13:29 IST, August 3rd 2022
Day 6 kicks off!

The first action of day six at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is underway as the men's singles and women's pairs take place.

pointer
13:29 IST, August 3rd 2022
How Day 6 panned out for India?

India still stands firm on the sixth spot, having secured its 13th medal at CWG 2022. As India's experienced lifter Vikas Thakur clinched a hard-fought silver in the men's 96kg final and mixed badminton team settled for a second-place finish, the men's table tennis team and women fours lawn bowls team clinched gold each on Monday, taking the country's medal tally to 13.

pointer
13:29 IST, August 3rd 2022
Let's delve into what's coming up today!

In twin must-win matches, the women’s cricket and hockey teams will go all out against Barbados and Canada respectively, whereas Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will hog the most limelight in boxing action, experienced Saurav Ghosal will fight for bronze, and there will be more weightlifting medals waiting for India to catch up on, along with athletics, swimming, lawn bowls and beyond.

pointer
13:29 IST, August 3rd 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates Day 6: Hello and welcome everyone!

Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

COMMENT