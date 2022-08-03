Quick links:
Image: ANI/SAI Media/ Twitter
Lovepreet Singh to go with 185kg in clean and jerk first attempt
Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia beat Niue 23 - 6 in the Women's pairs event Round 2
Lovepreet Singh clears 163kg in his final attempt and takes 3rd position after the snatch event
Lovepreet Singh clears 2nd attempt of 161kg in snatch event sets the weight of 163kg for his final attempt
Lovepreet Singh clears 1st attempt of 157kg in snatch event and will next go for 161kg in his second attempt
Mridul Borgohain defeated Chris Locke of Folkland Islands 21-5 in the men's singles round 2 game
#LawnBowls Update 🚨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022
Event: Sectional play Round of Men's Singles
Mridul Borgohain defeated Chri Locke (FLK) 21-5
Well Played!#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022
India's Lovepreet Singh has listed 157kg as his first attempt in the snatch event and 185 kg in Clean and jerk
India's Lovepreet Singh has listed 145kg as his first attempt in the snatch event and 185kg in the clean and jerk event.
India's Mridul Borgohain extends his lead over Chris Locke of Folkland Islands 16-4 after 11 end in men's singles round 2 game
In the team event, Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia leads Niue 16-4 after 11 end in the Women's pairs event
India's Lovepreet Singh will be competing in Men's 109kg event which will get underway soon.
📍 The 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒊 connection 🏏🏋️♂️— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
🗣️ "Really happy that he won a 🥈 and made 🇮🇳 proud" 👏@mandhana_smriti heaps praise on weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who bagged #TeamIndia's first medal at @birminghamcg22 🙌🤝#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/NNiE4ppSIf
Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Tirkey who took part in the women's fours lawn bowls clinched the gold medal for India in the vent after defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final. This was India's maiden medal in the sport of lawn bowls. Catch the winning moment!
𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮-𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨 ✅— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨 ✅
𝙄𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨 ✅
Our Lawn Bowls women's team will inspire generations with their historic #CommonwealthGames 🥇👇#EkIndiaTeamIndia | 📸 @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/GljwdfPOox
Group selfie done right ✅ 🥈🏸🇮🇳#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #TeamIndia | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/650YyGxncP— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
India's Mridul Borgohain leads Chris Locke of Folkland Islands 15-1 after 8 end in men's singles round 2 game
In the team event, India leads Niue 7-4 after 7 end in the Women's pairs event
Weightlifting
Purnima Pandey, Lovepreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh
Athletics
Tejaswin Shankar and Manpreet Kaur
Squash
Saurav Ghosal
Aquatics
Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page
Para athletics
Aneesh Kumar, Devendra Gehlot, Devender Kumar
The first action of day six at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is underway as the men's singles and women's pairs take place.
India still stands firm on the sixth spot, having secured its 13th medal at CWG 2022. As India's experienced lifter Vikas Thakur clinched a hard-fought silver in the men's 96kg final and mixed badminton team settled for a second-place finish, the men's table tennis team and women fours lawn bowls team clinched gold each on Monday, taking the country's medal tally to 13.
In twin must-win matches, the women’s cricket and hockey teams will go all out against Barbados and Canada respectively, whereas Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will hog the most limelight in boxing action, experienced Saurav Ghosal will fight for bronze, and there will be more weightlifting medals waiting for India to catch up on, along with athletics, swimming, lawn bowls and beyond.
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.