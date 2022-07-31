CWG 2022: English Cyclist Knocked Unconscious In Freak 70 Kmph Crash; WATCH

English cyclist Joe Truman suffered a horrific crash during the Men's keirin finals event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The athlete was seen landing face-first and hitting the velodrome hard after colliding with Australian cyclist Matthew Glaetzer in the 70-kmph crash. The incident occurred after Glaetzer, a former CWG champion, got tangled with another racer and fell in the path of Truman, who was carried ahead on the deck by the speed of the collision and then got unconscious.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. The footage shows Truman getting knocked unconscious after colliding with Glaetzer and falling face-first on the velodrome. The medical staff present at the venue rushed to check on Truman, who gained consciousness after a while and was seen being taken to further treatment in a wheelchair. Glaetzer also fell heavily but fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injury.

“You're racing as close as you can to the riders around you. Matt Glaetzer got boxed and went into the back of Jack Carlin and fell to the right, and Joe Truman had nowhere left to go. Your heart rate is at maximum and adrenalin is flowing. It is a rare thing to have such a serious crash in the velodrome than on the road when you are training. It is just one of those things you have to deal with and it reminds us how tough these guys are and how brave you have to be," former Olympic gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy said on BBC.

"That's a bad crash and we are not seeing any movement from Joe Truman. That will stop racing for a while as they are going to have to take their time here. That is about 70km/h plus," former Olympic champion Chris Boardman said while commentating for the BBC.

Truman recovering from multiple injuries

According to reports, Truman suffered a broken collarbone. He was able to text his family members about his condition after gaining consciousness following the crash. Both Truman and Glaetzer failed to make it to the final six of the event and eventually lost out on potential medals. Glaetzer had won a gold medal in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.