CWG 2022 Gold Medallist Nikhat Zareen Speaks To Republic After Historic Win In Birmingham

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on August 8 spoke exclusively to Republic TV about her medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Zareen captured the gold medal in the Women’s 50kg category after defeating Carly McNaul of Nothern Ireland in her final bout. Talking about her performance, Zareen said that she is extremely happy to win a medal for the country and hoped to bring more medals in the future. She also expressed her wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take a selfie with him.

"The World Championships bouts were more difficult compared to Commonwealth Games because of the level of competition. World Championships had more experienced and heavier boxers than Commonwealth Games. I had two big competitions at Commonwealth Games - one against England and another against Northern Ireland. Both were tough competitions for me here at Commonwealth Games but I managed to beat them 5-0," Zareen said.

"I was confident of performing well at the Commonwealth Games because I had trained very hard for it. Before the Commonwealth Games, I trained in Ireland, where I played with boxers from other countries which gave us some idea of our opponents' game style. I had also trained with the Irish boxer during my training in Ireland so I knew how to play against her. We took ideas from it and built a solid strategy for the final, which got me favourable results," she added.

"We always enter the ring with certain plans but the opponent also comes with some strategy. When you enter the ring to fight, the first minute or so goes into reading the opponent so as time passes, we slowly change our game. Sometimes, when we enter the ring with a pre-planned strategy, it doesn't work so we adapt accordingly and change our game. This is how boxing is played and the player who uses the brain, wins," she added.

"The kind of support we have been receiving from the top level, including the government, Sports Authority of India, and Boxing Federation, is commendable. When an athlete wins a medal for the country, the way they are felicitated and honoured by Prime Minister makes a big difference to youngsters. It motivates them to take up sports and do well for the country," Zareen said.

"When I returned to India after playing the World Championships, I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi. I couldn't believe I was going to meet Modi sir. It was a big achievement for me as I had never thought of meeting him in person. I was very nervous before the meeting but when I finally met him, he spoke to us so casually that it never felt like we were talking to the prime minister of the country. He motivated us a lot and asked questions about out struggles. That is when I thought that I will get another chance to meet him if I win at Commonwealth Games," she concluded.

Nikhat Zareen at CWG 2022

Nikhat Zareen started her 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a win over Mozambique's Helena Ismael Bagao. She then defeated Helen Jones of Wales 5-0 in her quarterfinal bout to advance to the semifinals. Zareen beat England's Savannah Alfia Stubley 5-0 to book a spot in the final. She locked horns against Northern Ireland's Carey McNaul in the final and defeated her 5-0 to win the gold medal.

Image: Twitter/@nikhat_zareen