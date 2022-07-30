CWG 2022: Gururaja Poojary Wins Bronze In 61kg Weightlifting, 2nd Medal For India

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary has provided India with its second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as he won a bronze medal in the Men's 61kg final on Saturday. India secured its first medal at the CWG 2022 earlier in the day after another weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the Men's 55kg final. Gururaja won the bronze medal after he lifted a combined weight of 269kg (118kg in snatch, 151kg in clean & jerk).

2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩



What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag 🥉 with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022



Snatch- 118kg

Clean & Jerk- 151kg



With this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal 🙂



Congratulations Champ!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UtOJiShUvS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Gururaja started the event by lifting 115kg in his first snatch attempt. He lifted 118kg in his second attempt, which was eventually counted as his final attempt since he fouled in his third try. His 118kg attempt put him in the third place on the leaderboard. Gururaja lifted 144kg in his first clean & jerk attempt. He bettered his numbers by lifting 148kg and 151kg in his second and third C&J attempts, respectively. Gururaja lifted a combined weight of 269kg.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad won the gold medal as he lifted a total weight of 285kg (127kg in snatch, 158kg in clean & jerk). He also made a new games record with his incredible total. Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru won the silver medal as he lifted a total weight of 273kg (121kg in snatch, 152kg in clean & jerk).

Image: Twitter