CWG 2022 IND Vs AUS: Know India's Record In Previous Editions Of CWG Men's Hockey Finals

The India men’s hockey team is all set to fight for the Commonwealth Games gold medal against Australia in the Birmingham 2022 CWG on Monday. India stormed into the finals of the coveted quadrennial showpiece event with a 3-2 victory against South Africa. They will now play for the gold against the reigning champions Australia on Day 11 of the ongoing CWG 2022.

Team India's record in Men's Hockey final at Commonwealth Games

Hockey made its debut at CWG in 1998 and Australia has notably won gold medals in all six editions since then. If Team India wins Monday’s match they will end their 24-year-long wait for a Commonwealth Games gold medal. India reached the summit clash in the 2010 and 2014 editions, but only managed to return with silver medals.

During the 2010 edition of CWG in India, Australia won their fourth consecutive title after a thumping 8-0 win over the hosts. Meanwhile, in the CWG 2014 in Glasglow, India suffered a 4-0 loss and settled with the silver medal again. However, during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Goldcoast, India finished in the fourth position with a 1-2 loss against England in the bronze medal match, after losing 2-3 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

CWG 2022 Men's Hockey Final: India and Australia's campaign so far

In CWG 2022, India started their campaign on a stellar note with a 11-0 win against Ghana in the Pool B match. On August 1, India vs England match ended in a 4-4 draw, as the Indian men pulled off a sensational 8-0 triumph against Canada, two days later. In their final group match, India won 4-1 against Wales and topped Pool B.

While India triumphed over South Africa in the semis, Australia made sealed their spot in the CWG final with an identical 3-2 win over England. The Aussie men earned victories over Scotland, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan to advance into the semi-finals and are undefeated in the tournament so far. Looking at the campaigns of both teams in CWG 2022, it would be safe to say that the gold medal match between Australia and India promises to be an exciting clash.

India men's squad for CWG 2022: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Abhishek