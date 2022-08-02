CWG 2022: India Bags Another Gold Medal, Beats Singapore 3-1 In Men's TT Team Event

In a piece of major development for the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian Men's Table Tennis team brought home the gold medal by defeating Singapore in the final. India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final to win their fifth gold medal at CWG 2022 and eleventh overall.

CWG 2022: India TT Team beats Singapore to win gold

The Indian men's TT Team kickstarted the final in emphatic fashion as the doubles duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Singaporean duo of Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang (13-11, 11-7, 11-5) to get a 1-0 lead.

However, veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal failed to win his match against Singapore's Zhe Yu Clarence Chew, who registered a strong win in four games. Chew beat Sharath Kamal 11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9 to help Singapore level the scores at 1-1 in the all-important final.

The responsibility then fell on the shoulders of Gnanasekaran to help India regain the lead and he made no mistake. Desai then registered the final blow by defeating Chew in three straight games (11-8, 11-5, 11-6) to help India take an unassailable 3-1 lead and win the gold medal.