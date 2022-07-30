Last Updated:

CWG 2022 India Day 1 Results: Srihari Nataraj In Finals, Women's Cricket Team Lose Opener

Here’s a look at the full results for the Indian contingent on Day 1 of the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which began on Friday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
CWG 2022

Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter


Team India started their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on a busy Friday and managed to return with many positive as well as negative results. While the India women’s cricket team started their journey in the CWG 2022 with a loss against Australia in the T20I match, the Indian badminton team earned a dominant win over Pakistan. At the same time, the India women’s hockey team also began their campaign with a thumping 5-0 win over Ghana.

It is pertinent to mention that women’s T20I cricket made a debut in the quadrennial showpiece event with the India women vs Australia women clash. While the match started with India batting first and scoring 154 runs at the loss of eight wickets, they failed to defend the total despite a brilliant start to the 2nd innings. Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj also found himself in the headlines for making it to the finals of the men’s 100m backstroke event. Having said that, here’s a look at the complete results for India on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Lawn Bowls

India’s first event in the CWG 2022 was the Lawn Bowls event, where Tania Choudhary suffered a 21-10 loss against Dee Hogan of Scotland in the women’s singles round 1. She later lost 20-21 against  Daphne of the Falkland Islands in the women’s single sectional play. The Indian men’s lawn bowl team also lost 12-19 against Scotland in the men’s triple sectional play.

Cycling-Track

The Indian women’s sprint team finished 7th in the qualification round with a timing of 51.433 seconds and failed to earn qualification for the semi-finals. The men’s sprint team finished last in the qualification round with a timing of 4:12.865 minutes. At the same time, the India men failed to secure the semi-final spot in the men’s team sprint event, after finishing 6th in the qualification round.

Cricket

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s team set a target of 155 runs against Australia and failed to defend the total as the Aussies went on to score 157/7 in the 2nd innings of the Group A match. India will now face Pakistan in their next group match, before clashing against Barbados. 

Badminton

Team India earned a thumping 5-0 win against Pakistan in the mixed team badminton event. The Group A match turned out to be a one-sided fixture as the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Thomas Cup 2022 winner Kidambi Srikant won their women’s and men’s singles matches respectively. At the same time, India also earned similar dominant wins in the double event.

Hockey

Savita Punia-led India women’s hockey team won 5-0 against Ghana in their campaign opener, as Gurjit Kaur contributed with two goals, while Neha, Sangita, and Salima registered one goal each.

Table Tennis

India started their campaign in table tennis with a 3-0 win over South Africa in the women’s team qualifying round. They continued the winning momentum and later won 3-0 against Fiji too. The Indian men’s team, on the other hand, won 3-0 against Barbados and Singapore in the men’s qualifying Round 1.

Boxing

Shiva Thapa started India’s campaign in boxing with a major win over Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in the Round of 32 of the 63.5kg category. The bout ended with a 5-0 win for Thapa and India.

Swimming

India’s Kushagra Rawat finished 8th in the 400m FreeStyle Heat 3 with a timing of 3:57.45 minutes, while Sajan Prakash managed to finish 8th in the 50m Butterfly Heat 6 with a timing of 25.01 seconds. Srihari Nataraj was the most impressive Indian swimmer on Day 1 as he finished 3rd in the 100m BackStroke Heat 4 with a timing of 54.68s and advanced into the semi-finals. He later finished 7th overall in the semi-final with a timing of 54.55s and stormed his way into the final.

Triathlon

In the women’s individual sprint distance fina, Sanjana Joshi finished 28th with a timing of 1:09:00 minute, while Pragnya Mohan earned a 26th place finish with a timing of 1:07:27 minute. In the men’s individual sprint distance final, Adarsh MS earned a 30th place finish, while Vishwanath Yadav finished 33rd.

Squash

14-year-old Anahat Singh, who is India’s youngest athlete at the Birmingham CWG 2022 defeated Jada Ross of St. Vincente & Grenadines by 3-0 in the Women’s Singles Round of 64. Meanwhile, in the men’s singles Round of 64, Abhay Singh won 3-0 against Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands.

Gymnastics

India’s Yogeshwar Singh finished 16th in the Men’s artistic gymnastics qualifying round and qualified for the All-Round final. Satyajit Mondal finished 9th and is Reserve 1 in Vault while Saif Tamboli is also Reserve 1 in Paralled Bars after finishing 9th. Team India was 8th overall in the men’s team event.

(Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter)

