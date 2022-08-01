CWG 2022 India Day 3 Results: India Bags Twin Gold, Women's Team Crush PAK In Must-win Tie

India's golden run in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 continued on Day 3 with weightlifters adding two more Gold medals on Sunday. Debutant Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed games record and went on to win gold in the Men’s Weightlifting 67kg category. Another debutant Achinta Sheuli won gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting category smashing the Games record. Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj advanced to the semifinals of the men's 50-meter backstroke event, while the table tennis team defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals. Here's a roundup of Indian results from Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022 India performance on Day 3

Weightlifting

The Indian weightlifting contingent continued their impressive run at the event adding two more gold medals for the country Jeremy Lalrinnunga won Gold Medal by lifting a total of 300kg (140 Snatch + 160 Clean & Jerk) in Men’s 67kg. Achinta Sheuli added the second Gold medal of the day with a total lift of 313kg (143 Snatch + 170 Clean and Jerk) in Men’s 73kg. In the women's event, Popy Hazarika tried hard but finished 7th with a total lift of 183KG (81 Snatch + 102 Clean and Jerk) in Women’s 59kg.

Badminton

After sailing through the league stage with ease the Indian badminton team marched towards the semi-final after registering a 3-0 win over South Africa in the quarter-final tie. India will now face Singapore in the semi-final.

Boxing

It was a mixed day for the Indian boxers with two male boxers bowing out of the competition. Shiva Thapa and Sumit Kundu were knocked out in the Round of 16. World Champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the quarter-finals without much trouble, Heavyweight boxer Sagar became the third Indian after Nikhat and Lovlina to qualify for the quarter-finals of CWG 2022.

Cricket

In a must-win match, the Indian women’s cricket team crushed Pakistan by a comfortable 8-wicket margin to earn their first point of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Women in Blue chased down the target of 100 runs with 38 balls remaining. Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant fifty and remained unbeaten on 63 of 42 balls.

Hockey

The Indian Men’s Hockey team announced their arrival at the games in emphatic fashion beating Ghana 11-0 in their first match of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Lawn Bowl

The Women's Fours team in Lawn Bowls beat Norfolk Islands and advanced to the Semi-Final where they will go up against New Zealand. Men’s Pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur progress to the Quarterfinals in Sectional Play Round with an 18-15 victory over Team England

Squash

It was a good day for Indian squash players with Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa sailing into the quarter-finals of Women's and Men's Singles respectively after winning their respective Round of 16 matches.

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj continued his great run in CWG 2022 as he swam his way through the heats and semi-final to make it to the Men's 50 M Backstroke Final.

Table Tennis

Indian Men's Table Tennis team defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in their quarterfinal match and moved to the Semi-Finals where they will face Nigeria

