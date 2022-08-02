CWG 2022 India Day 4 Results: Shushila Devi's Silver To Historic 1st Medal In Lawn Bowls

India athletes continued their medal-winning spree at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as judo team and weightlifter Harjinder Kaur securing medals on Day 4. India has so far secured nine medals in COmmonwealth Games 2022 including three gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Here is the recap of the Day 4 results

CWG 2022 Day 4 results

Badminton

The Indian mixed doubles team secured their place in the final after beating Singapore 3-0 in the semi-finals. The team will face Malaysia in the final on Tuesday, August 2.

Table Tennis

The men's table tennis team continued their fine run in Birmingham Games defeating Nigeria in the semi-final to book a berth in the finals of CWG 2022. The team will look to retain the crown when they take on Singapore in the gold medal match.

Lawn Bowls: Women’s Four Semi-Finals

The Indian quartet Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey entered the final of the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours confirming India's medal in the CWG 2022 event. The Indian team overcame a tough challenge from New Zealand in the semi-finals. India won the contest 16-13 and will next face South Africa in the final on Tuesday, August 2.

Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team failed to keep hold of the lead and had to share points with England following the 4-4 draw in the men's Pool B match.

Weightlifting

Ajay Singh who competed in the 81kg category finished fourth after failing to lift his final clean and jerk attempt of 180kg. Harjinder Kaur added one more medal to the tally by securing bronze in the women's 71kg finals

Swimming

Sajan Prakash finishes 7th in his heat in Men's 100m butterfly with a timing of 54.36. Srihari Nataraj finished 5th in the Men’s 50m Backstroke Final with the timing of 25.23s. Indian para swimmers Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Narayan Jadhav finished 7th and 5th respectively in the men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final

Judo

Jasleen Saini failed to win a medal in the men's 66kg category going down to Australia's Nathan Katz. Suchika Tariyal also lost her bronze medal losing to Mauritius' Christianne Legentil in the women's 57kg event. Shushila Devi won silver in the Women’s 48 kg final, while Vijay Kumar Yadav won Bronze in the men's 60kg category.

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak who took part in the women’s vault final finished 5th with a score of 12.699.

Boxing

Amit Panghal started his campaign with 5 – 0 over Namri Berri of Vanuatu in the Men’s 51 KG Round of 16. The other Indian boxer Hussam Uddin Mohammed defeated Md Salim Hossain from Bangladesh by a 5-0 margin in the Men’s 57 kg Round of 16 clash

Squash

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla defeated Chanithma Srinaly of Sri Lanka 3 -0 in the Women’s Singles quarter-final, while Joshna Chinappa went down to Hollie Naughton of Canada in her quarter-final clash. Sourav Ghosal advanced to the semifinal after beating Gregg Lobban of Scotland 3 -1 in Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals