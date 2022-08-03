CWG 2022 India Day 5 Results: 8th Weightlifting Medal To India's Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

The Day 5 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games was a mixed one for the Indian contingent as they added more medals to their tally. The Women's lawn bowls team made history by winning the gold medal, while the men's table tennis team retained their crown after beating Singapore in the final. The badminton team failed to defend their title after losing to Malaysia in the final, while Vikas Thakur won the silver medal in weightlifting. Here is the recap of the CWG 2022 Day 5 results.

Commonwealth Games India Day 5 result

Athletics

India's Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon had a disappointing CWG 2022 as they failed to win a medal in the women's discus throw final. Seema Punia finished fifth with a throw of 55.92m, while Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished eighth with a throw of 53.51m. Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya qualified for the final, while Manpreet Kaur qualified for the women’s shot put final. Dutee Chand finished 4th in the women's 100m heats, failing to qualify for semis.

Weightlifting

Vikas Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155 snatch + 191 clean and jerk) to win a silver medal in Men’s 96kg final. In the women's section Punam Yadav was disqualified in the women's 76kg final, while Usha Kumara finished sixth in the women's 87kg final.

Badminton

Indian badminton team had to settle for a silver medal in the mixed team event after losing the finals 1-3 against Malaysia.

Lawn Bowls

The Indian women's team comprising Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the women's four Lawn Bowls final to win the gold medal.

Table Tennis

G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won their singles and doubles matches as India defeat Singapore 3-1 in the final to win gold.

Squash

Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Pakistan's Faiza Zafar 3-0 in the women's singles plate-semifinal while Saurav Ghosal lost 0-3 against New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semifinal.

Aquatics

Swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page qualified for the men's 1500m freestyle final. Srihari Nataraj finished 3rd in the Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2 with a timing of 2:00.84s

Boxing

Rohit Tokas advances to the quarterfinal in the men's welterweight category

Hockey

Indian women's hockey team lost 1–3 to England in Women’s Pool A match.