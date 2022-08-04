CWG 2022 India Day 6 Results: Historic Bronze In Squash To India's 1st High Jump CWG Medal

Day 6 results of the Commonwealth Games witnessed India capturing two silver and two bronze medals while boxers also assured themselves of medals by entering the semi-finals of the boxing event at Birmingham Games on Thursday. The Indian women's cricket team entered the semi-final after crushing Barbados by 100 runs. The judo team and weightlifting team also contributed to the medal tally while Tejaswin Shankar and Saurav Ghosal secured a bronze medal each in high jump and squash events in a historic first for India. Here is a recap of the CWG 2022 Day 6 results.

CWG 2022 India Day 6 result

Athletics

Tejaswin Shankar secured a bronze medal in the high jump the first for India in the event with a 2.22m jump. Manpreet Kaur on the other hand finished 12th in the women’s shot put final .

Boxing

Indian pugilist Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of the women's 48kg boxing category after being declared as winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the final round. In the men’s 57 kg, quarter-finals match India's Hussam Uddin Mohammed registered a 4-1 win over Tryagain Morning Ndevelo to assure a medal in the competition.

Nikhat Zareen cruised her way into the medal round after crushing Helen Jones of Wales 5-0 in the Women’s 48–50 kg quarter-finals. However for Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain the CWG 2022 journey ended with 2-3 loss to Rosie Eccles of Wales in the Women’s 64–70 kg quarter-finals. In the men's section, Ashish Kumar lost his quarter-final bout to Aaron Bowen of England by 1-4 margin in the Men’s 75–80 kg

Cricket

India crushed Barbados by 100 runs to secure their entry into the semi-final of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Hockey

The Indian women's team edged out Canada 3-2 to win their women’s Pool A Match, while the Indian men's team crushed Canada 8-0 in their group stage match.

Judo

Tulika Mann secured India's third medal in Judo by winning the silver medal in women's +78kg event. In the men's 100kg event, Deepak Deswal failed to win any medal.

Lawn Bowls

India already secured gold in the women's four event of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and they continued their good run on Thursday as well with Mridul Borgohain winning both his matches in men's singles, while the women's pair got one win and tied one match. The men's four-team registered a win over the Cook Islands, while the Women's triple and Men's four groups lost their opening matches of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Para Table Tennis

In the para table tennis event, Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel won both their matches in Women’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group 1 and Group 2 respectively. Baby Sahana's CWG journey ended after losing both her matches in the Women’s Singles Class 6 – 10 Group 1 category.

In the Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group 2 event, India's Raj Aravindan Alagar won teh first match 3-2 against George Wyndham of Sierra before losing the next match 1-3 to Isau Ogunkunle of Nigeria.

Squash

Sourav Ghosal defeated England's James Willstrop 3-0 to win the historic bronze medal in the men’s singles event of squash. The Indian mixed doubles pair of Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Sandhu secured 2-1 victory over Kuruppu Yeheni/Laksiri Ravindu of Sri Lanka in the mixed doubles round of 32.

Weightlifting

It was yet another great day for Indian weightlifters who won two bronze medals. Lovepreet Singh secured bronze medal with lift of 355 KG (163 snatch + 192 clean and jerk) in men’s 109kg. Gurdeep Singh lifted a total of 390 kg (167 snatch + 223 clean and Jerk) to win bronze in men’s 109+ kg. Purnima Pandey did not have a great outing at the Birmingham games as she finished 6th with a total lift of 228KG (103 snatch + 125 clean and jerk in the Women’s 87+ kg final.