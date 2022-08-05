CWG 2022 India Day 7 Results: Sudhir Wins Para-powerlifting Gold, Sreeshankar Bags Silver

Day 7 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 saw India making history in para powerlifting and athletics, while boxers once again assured themselves of medals by entering the semi-finals of the boxing event at Birmingham Games on Friday. The Indian Men’s Hockey team entered the semi-final after beating Wales. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams also advanced to the next round of their respective events. Here is the recap of the CWG 2022 Day 7 results.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Day 7 result

Para powerlifting

Sudhir won the gold medal for India in the men's heavyweight category final at CWG 2022 and also broke CWG games record. The Indian Para powerlifter managed to lift 212kg in his second attempt and gather 134.5 points which was enough to win the event.

HISTORIC GOLD FOR INDIA 🔥🔥🔥



Asian Para-Games Bronze medalist, #Sudhir wins 🇮🇳's 1st ever GOLD🥇 medal in Para-Powerlifting at #CommonwealthGames with a Games Record to his name 💪💪



Sudhir wins his maiden 🥇 in Men's Heavyweight with 134.5 points (GR) at CWG#Cheer4India

Athletics

Day 7 of the Birmingham Games belonged to Murali Sreeshankar in athletics as he secured a historic silver medal in the long jump event. Sreeshankar's medal in the long jump event is India's second in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze in the men's high jump event on Wednesday. The youngster may find the moment bitter-sweet as he only missed the gold by a whisker despite covering a joint-best distance of 8.08m. Muhammed Anees finished fifth in the long jump event. Hima Das won her 200m heat event with a time of 23:42 and qualified for the semifinal.

Boxing

Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria, Sagar Ahalwat and Rohit Tokas assured India of more medals by making it to the semi-final events of their respective category.

Badminton

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen sailed into the Round of 16 in the singles events. Mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy lost their opening match

Table tennis

Manika Batra began her title defence by winning her opening match in straight games. The men’s doubles pairs of Sanil Shetty/Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan also advance to the next round. In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan/Manika qualified for the next round.

Squash

Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinals of their event. However, Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu bowed out in the round of 16. The young women's pair of Anahat/Sunayna bowed out of CWG in the round of 16, while Dipika/Joshna reach the quarter-finals. In the men's doubles event, Abhay/Velavan progressed to the next round.