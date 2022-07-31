CWG 2022: India Thrash Pakistan By 8 Wickets; Smriti Mandhana Shines With Half-century

The Indian Women's Cricket Team on Sunday registered their first victory in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets. While Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana shone with the ball, Smriti Mandhana led the Indian side with her power-packed performance with the bat. Mandhana scored an incredible half-century to help India win the game and move up in Group A standings.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. India struck in the second over of the first innings as Meghna Singh dismissed Iram Javed for a duck. Maroof was then trapped LBW by Sneh Rana for 17 off 19 balls. Muneeba Ali was caught and bowled by Rana for 32 off 30 balls.

Ayesha Naseem was dismissed by Renuka Singh for 10 off 9 balls. Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav then affected a run-out to send Omaima Sohail back to the pavilion for 10 off 13 balls. Sabbhineni Meghana affected the second run-out for India as she dismissed Aliya Riaz for 18 off 22 balls. The rest of the Pakistan batters were dismissed for single-digit scores as India bowled the Women in Green out for 99 runs.

Mandhana leads from the front

India started their chase with a 61-run partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Verma was dismissed for 16 off 9 balls by Tuba Hassan. Meghana joined Mandhana in the middle and took the score to 94 before being dismissed by Sohail. Mandhana finished the run chase for India as she remained unbeaten at 63 off 42 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes. India won the game by 8 wickets with 38 balls remaining.

Thanks to India's dominant performance, they have moved up to the top position in the Group A points table with two points in two matches. They now have a better run rate than everybody else in the group.

Image: Twitter-@BCCIWomen