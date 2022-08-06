CWG 2022: India Vs Australia Women's Hockey Semi-final Ends In Huge Controversy; WATCH

The Women’s Hockey Semi-final between India and Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham concluded on Friday with the Aussie women earning the 3-0 victory in the penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. However, a huge controversy erupted in the penalty shootout due to a clock howler by the umpires, which rocked the sporting world. As Australia took their first shot at the shootout, Team India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia made an incredible save to hand over an advantage to the team.

However, as India’s Lalremisiami got ready to take her shot, she was told by the umpire that the clock had not started during the opposition’s first hit, and it would be retaken by Australia. The decision came as a massive shock for the Indian team, as head coach Janneke Schopman was also spotted inquiring about the issue with the umpires. This resulted in a shift in momentum for the Indian team as they went on to lose the shootout by 0-3.

“Such decisions (the one at the start of the shootout) are tough to take but it’s part of sport and you have to accept it.”



What has been said so far?

While the matter became the most talked about point for the sporting world on social media, India captain Punia and coach Schopman expressed their thoughts about the same, after the match finished. Speaking to Sony Sports Network after the semi-final loss, Punia said they have to move on from the incident as they have a bronze medal match to play. At the same time, coach Schopman blamed the clock howler as the reason behind India losing their momentum.

'Sometimes these decisions don’t go your way, it becomes tougher,' says Savita Punia

“It was a very close match and sometimes these decisions don’t go your way, it becomes tougher. The first stroke was asked to be retaken. It was tough for us but, at the same time, these are part of the game. We have to move on. It will take today’s time (to get over the loss in the semi-final). It was a close match, we had worked hard. But now, the bronze medal match is very important. We are aware of it. As a captain, as a senior player, it’s my responsibility to motivate the players and make sure they are ready for the bronze medal match,” Savita Punia said on Sony Sports.

India coach Janneke Schopman blames semi-final loss on clock howler

Meanwhile, as reported by PTI, coach Janneke Schopman cited the clock incident and went on to reveal what followed next. “After that, we lost a little bit of our momentum. Then it did go in, and everyone is deflated. I’m not using it as an excuse, but when you make the save, that’s an enormous boost for the team and you turn the decision around and the girls are really upset about it,” the two-time Olympic medallist said.

"The official's hand was up, but I didn't really know and the umpires -- A Church and H Harrison of England -- also did not. So, that's why I'm frustrated because the umpires said we have to retake it. I tried to calm them down. In hindsight, it's 50-50 but I’m sure their focus was lost a little bit after that moment,” she further added. India will now face New Zealand in the match for the bronze medal on Sunday.

