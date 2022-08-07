Last Updated:

CWG 2022: India Women's Hockey Team Beats Reigning Champions New Zealand To Win Bronze

The bronze medal match between India and New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw before going into a penalty shootout. India won the match 2-1 on penalties.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
CWG 2022×Commonwealth Games 2022×CWG 2022 India×India vs New Zealand×India women's hockey×Hockey team bronze×New Zealand vs India hockey×

Image: Hockey India


The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Sunday provided the nation with yet another medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Women's team defeated New Zealand on penalties to win the bronze medal at the multi-nation event. The bronze medal match between India and New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw before going into a penalty shootout. India won the match 2-1 on penalties.

The Women's team started its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a dominating victory over Ghana, whom the side defeated 5-0. India then went on to win their second group stage match against Wales by 3-1. India lost 3-1 to England in their third group stage game on August 2 before defeating Canada 3-2 in their fourth and final pool match to qualify for the semi-final. India lost to Australia on penalties in the semifinal, which knocked them out of the gold medal race. 

The Indian CWG contingent has won a total of 41 medals so far with the most accolades coming in the weightlifting and wrestling events. India are currently ranked fifth in the overall medal tally with 13 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze medals. 

READ | IND-W vs AUS-W, CWG 2022 Final: Confirmed Playing XI, toss news & last-minute Dream11 tips

Image: Hockey India

READ | CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Indian medal winners for 'bringing laurels to the nation'
READ | CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 10: Kerala duo wins gold & silver in triple jump, India ranks 5th
READ | India vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch IND-W vs AUS-W gold medal match?
COMMENT