CWG 2022: Indian 'history-making' Contingent Return To Rousing Reception At Airport; Watch

The Indian wrestling and athletics contingent returned to the country on Tuesday morning after a very successful outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The 12-member Indian wrestling contingent returned with a 100 per cent record at CWG 2022, while the members of the athletics team also had their share of success. India finished the Birmingham Games 2022 in the fourth position with a total of 61 medals which included 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.

In athletics, the likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Eldhos Paul and Abdullah Aboobacker won medals in the high jump and triple long jump respectively. Tejaswin Shankar won a historic silver medal in the high jump event. Avinash Sable won silver in Men's 3000m steeplechase, while Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami won bronze and silver medals in men's and women's 10000m race walk. After a disappointing world championship, Annu Rani won a bronze medal in the women's javelin throw event.

The Indian wrestling contingent of Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Naveen Kumar, Deepak Punia, Deepak Nehra, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran, Pooja Sihag made sure India finished with seven gold, one silver and four bronze medals in wrestling.

Meanwhile, boxers Amit Panghal, Rohit Tokas, Jasmine Lamboria and Sagar Ahlawat were also given a heroic welcome upon arrival at Delhi airport on Monday.



CWG 2022 India medal tally

The two days of the Birmingham Games saw India making a surge in the deals tally. On the last day of the Birmingham 2022 games PV Sindhu, a team of Satwikraj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen clinched gold medals in badminton, while Sharath Kamal won the gold medal after 16 years in Table Tennis singles competition. India's campaign at CWG 2022 concluded with the Indian men's hockey team winning the silver medal.

Speaking of overall performance the Birmingham 2022 games saw the Indian contingent finish fourth on the medals tally after 11 days of jam-packed action. India won a total of 61medals in total and upstaged New Zealand in the medals tally. With 12 medals, including seven gold, wrestling has been India's most successful discipline at CWG 2022. Weightlifting has been a close second with 10 Indians winning medals (three gold), while boxing and table tennis is in joint-third place with seven winning medals.