CWG 2022: Indian Mixed Badminton Team Wins Silver Medal, India's Tally Rises To 13

The Indian Badminton Team on Tuesday lost to Malaysia in the Mixed Team Finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The Malaysian side beat India 3-1 to win the Mixed Team event and secure a gold medal for their country in Birmingham. India, on the other hand, won the silver medal to boost their ranking in the overall medals tally.

CWG 2022: India's medal tally rises to 13

The Mixed Team Final event started with the Men's Doubles match between India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty versus Malaysia's Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh. The Malaysian men's doubles pair defeated India 21-18 in the first set and went on to win the second set 21-15 to take an overall 1-0 lead in the main event.

In the women's singles match of the Mixed Team event, India's PV Sindhu dominated Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh to win by 2-0. Sindhu won the first set 22-20 and went on to win the second set by 21-17. Sindhu's power-packed performance helped India level the overall score to 1-1.

The men's singles match between Kidambi Srikanth and Tze Yong Ng saw an intense battle between the two with the latter securing the winning points in the end. Ng won the first set 21-19. However, Srikanth made a strong comeback in the second set to win by 21-6, levelling the match 1-1. Ng regained his dominance in the third set to win by 21-16.

The fourth match saw Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela square off against Muralitharan Thinaah and Koong Le Pearly Tan. Jolly and Pullela lost the first set 21-18 before going down in the second set 21-14 to forfeit their game as well as the entire match.

India vs Malaysia: Mixed Team Final squads

Indian Team: Satwik Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Pullela, Machimanda Ponnappa.

Malaysian Team: Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh, Jin Wei Goh, Tze Yong Ng, Muralitharan Thinaah, Koong Le Pearly Tan, Kian Meng Tan, Pei Jing Lai.

Image: BAI_Media/Twitter

