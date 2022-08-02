CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifter Vikas Thakur Clinches Silver Medal In Men's 96kg Final

Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur added a silver medal to Team India’s medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with a combined lift of 346kg. This was the 12th medal for India in the coveted quadrennial showpiece event and the 8th medal for India in weightlifting. Thakur registered the best lift of 155kg in Snatch and lifted 198kg in Clean and Jerk to take his total to 346kg in the Men's 96kg weightlifting final.

Some Heavy Lifting.!

Team 🇮🇳 weightlifter 🏋🏻‍♀️ Vikas Thakur bags the 🥈 in the Men’s 96 KG category.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/77n4fGgavN — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022

In his first snatch attempt, the 28-year-old Thakur lifted 149kg, before listing 153kg and 155kg in the next two attempts to rise to 2nd in the table. In Clean and Jerk, Vikas lifted 187kg in his first attempt and 191 kg in the second. He failed to lift 198kg in his third attempt at Clean and Jerk, which put him 2nd on the table with a total lift of 346kg.

India's medal tally in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli have won gold medals for India at CWG 2022 in weightlifting. Sanket Sagar and Bindyarani Devi clinched silver medals for India in their respective categories, while Gururaja Poojary and Harjinder Kaur won bronze medals in weightlifting at Birmingham CWG 2022.

More about Vikas Thakur’s silver medal win at CWG 2022

Coming back to the Men's 96kg weightlifting final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Samoa’s Don Opeloge claimed the gold medal with a combined lift of 381kg. Don's best lift in snatch was 171kg, while he lifted a staggering weight of 210kg in his 2nd Clean and Jerk attempt. Meanwhile, Fiji’s Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi claimed the bronze medal with a combined lift of 343kg (155kg in snatch, 188kg in C&J).

Vikas Thakur claims third consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games

Vikas Thakur is a known personality in the Indian weightlifting circle, as he claimed the silver medal in his CWG debut in 2014 at Glasgow and won the bronze medal in the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast. It is worth noting that Vikas competed in the 85kg category in 2014 and 94kg in 2018. His silver medal on Tuesday came after the India women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team and the India men’s Table Tennis team won gold medals in their respective finals on Day 5.

(Image: SonyLIV)